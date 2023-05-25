Ashish Vidyarthi gets married to Assam's Rupali Barua at 60, calls it 'an extraordinary feeling'

Credit: The AxomiyaPage Official/Instagram

Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema, got married to Assam's Rupali Barua in an intimate ceremony on on Thursday, May 25.

As per TOI, the actor said, "At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening," said Ashish." The National Award-winning actor earlier married to Rajoshi Barua.

Earlier, while promoting his new web show, Ashish joined DNA for an exclusive conversation and admitted the fact that there was a dearth of good work in Bollywood. "I would admit ki mujhe aacha kaam nahi mil raha tha. I was not happy with the bad, poorly-sketched characters I was been offered. Thus, I took a step back from Bollywood." Before Aar Ya Paar, Ashish impressed viewers with his stint in Pitchers Season 2, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors and a few others.

Sharing his views about the new 'medium' for storytelling, Ashish added, "See, we all are storytellers. Earlier, there used to be films or TV series. Now we have added another medium, through which we are telling the stories we want to tell. We are challenging ourselves to give something new, raw, untouched, unexplored stories or concepts that will leave the audience amazed." He further added, "It's true that OTT has touched the new territories, and given ample scope for actors, writers, and directors to experiment. But, in the end, we are still narrating a story on a different medium. There is no need of debating about OTT vs Cinema or TV, they all co-exist."