Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

'I don’t use my brain': Ashish Vidyarthi's ex-wife Rajoshi Barua regrets sharing cryptic posts after his second wedding

A few hours after Ashish Vidyarthi's second marriage with Rupali Barua, his first wife Rajoshi Barua aka Piloo Vidyarthi shared a couple of cryptic posts on 'overthinking' and 'the right one' on her Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

'I don’t use my brain': Ashish Vidyarthi's ex-wife Rajoshi Barua regrets sharing cryptic posts after his second wedding
Rajoshi Barua aka Piloo Vidyarthi-Ashish Vidyarthi with second wife Rupali Barua/File photos

Ashish Vidyarthi has been grabbing the headlines for tying the knot for the second time at 60 with Rupali Barua, 50, in an intimate ceremony in Kolkata on May 25. After his wedding, his first wife Rajoshi Barua aka Piloo Vidyarthi, with whom he also shares a 23-year-old son named Arth Vidyarthi, dropped a couple of cryptic posts on her Instagram Stories. 

"May the overthinking, and the doubt exit your mind right now. May clarity replace confusion. May peace and calmness fill your life. You've been strong long enough, it's time to start receiving your blessings. You deserve it", the first post said, while the second one read, "The right one will not make you question what you mean to them. They will not do what they know hurts you. Remember that."

Now, in a recent interview, Rajoshi aka Piloo opened up on sharing these couple of posts, which went viral on social media and were widely reported by the media. Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, "I woke up in the morning and Arth told me about the reports. He is very humorous. I was like ‘I don't even understand these things on Instagram. I am becoming stupid. Why did I even do it?’. The thing is I don’t use my brain about these little things. I go by my heart. I deleted those posts later."

"I didn’t do it intentionally. I usually read these quotes and share them if I like them. But, I should have used my brain. A lot of my friends had told me before to not share these things. I am more of an emotion-driven person. I tend to forget these things", she further added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajoshi aka Piloo was last seen in the legal drama web series Guilty Minds on Prime Video. The show also starred Shriya Pilgaonkar, Varun Mitra, Sugandha Garg, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and late actor Satish Kaushik in the lead roles.

READ | 5 Bollywood actors who married after 50

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning at Dahaad promotions in grey pant suit worth...
From Rhythm Chanana wearing bra, mini skirt to couples kissing in train: Watch videos from Delhi Metro that went viral
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
In pics: When Anusha Dandekar met her 'Girl Crush' Gigi Hadid at Ambani's NMACC event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Assam HS result 2023 TODAY: Alternative websites to check AHSEC Class 12th Result
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.