'I don’t use my brain': Ashish Vidyarthi's ex-wife Rajoshi Barua regrets sharing cryptic posts after his second wedding

Rajoshi Barua aka Piloo Vidyarthi-Ashish Vidyarthi with second wife Rupali Barua/File photos

Ashish Vidyarthi has been grabbing the headlines for tying the knot for the second time at 60 with Rupali Barua, 50, in an intimate ceremony in Kolkata on May 25. After his wedding, his first wife Rajoshi Barua aka Piloo Vidyarthi, with whom he also shares a 23-year-old son named Arth Vidyarthi, dropped a couple of cryptic posts on her Instagram Stories.

"May the overthinking, and the doubt exit your mind right now. May clarity replace confusion. May peace and calmness fill your life. You've been strong long enough, it's time to start receiving your blessings. You deserve it", the first post said, while the second one read, "The right one will not make you question what you mean to them. They will not do what they know hurts you. Remember that."

Now, in a recent interview, Rajoshi aka Piloo opened up on sharing these couple of posts, which went viral on social media and were widely reported by the media. Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, "I woke up in the morning and Arth told me about the reports. He is very humorous. I was like ‘I don't even understand these things on Instagram. I am becoming stupid. Why did I even do it?’. The thing is I don’t use my brain about these little things. I go by my heart. I deleted those posts later."

"I didn’t do it intentionally. I usually read these quotes and share them if I like them. But, I should have used my brain. A lot of my friends had told me before to not share these things. I am more of an emotion-driven person. I tend to forget these things", she further added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajoshi aka Piloo was last seen in the legal drama web series Guilty Minds on Prime Video. The show also starred Shriya Pilgaonkar, Varun Mitra, Sugandha Garg, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and late actor Satish Kaushik in the lead roles.



