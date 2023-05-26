Ashish Vidyarthi drops Kolkata vlog after getting married to Rupali Barua, netizens divided

A still from Ashish Vidyarthi's latest vlog

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi surprised moviegoers and netizens with the news of his marriage. The actor married Assam's entrepreneur Rupali Barua on May 25 in an intimate ceremony, and the actor shared his first post after marriage. Well, his first social media activity isn't related to his marriage. He didn't share a photo, a video, or a vlog about his special day. Instead, he dropped a video about his experience in Kolkata.

In the video, Ashish shared his experience of roaming the streets of Kolkata and playing a game of carrom with a group of strangers. Interestingly, Ashish married Rupali in Kolkata, but the actor didn't reveal if this video was taken before or after his wedding. In the video, Ashish recorded himself walking at night to find a medical store. Ashish failed to find a chemist, but he managed to create some sweet memories with locales. Ashish joined a group of strangers for a game of carrom, and the players around him were unknown of his identity, as he was wearing a mask. While heading back to his base, Ashish was asked to reveal his identity, and the people met with him with utmost love and respect.

Here's the vlog

As soon as Ashish shared the video, the internet users got divided. A certain section of netizens congratulated him for starting a new life. But another section trolled the actor for his second marriage. An internet user wrote, "Sir congratulations, the first rule of social media-family (us) should have heard directly from you! Please make a blog on your marriage!!" Another internet user wrote, "Ashish sir became the real villain in his life at the age of 60." A fan wrote, "Congratulations sir, may u don't stop here, may God bless u with more and more marriages, maybe i may not be alive to see it, long live Ashishji." Another fan wrote, "Sir, you literally share everything on social media .. even Mowgli’s education and his life in America etc. We also have seen Rajoshi mam on your vlogs, I hope this news is fake… but if it’s true. I guess we fans don’t really know much about you."

For the unversed, this is Ashish Vidyarthi's second marriage. The actor was earlier married to Rajoshi Barua. The ex-couple has a son, Arth Vidyarthi.