Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Ashish Vidyarthi dances his heart out with wife Ruapli Barua in unseen photos from their wedding

Ashish Vidyarthi who recently tied the knot with Rupali Barua can be seen dancing his heart out in unseen wedding photos.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 09:40 AM IST

Ashish Vidyarthi dances his heart out with wife Ruapli Barua in unseen photos from their wedding
Ashish Vidyarthi dances with wife Rupali Barua

Ashish Vidyarthi recently grabbed headlines after the photos of his second marriage went viral on social media. The actor tied the knot with Rupali Barua at the age of 60. Now a photo is going viral on social media from their wedding, wherein the actor can be seen dancing with his wife. 

New, unseen pics from Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua’s wedding surfaced on social media. In the pictures, the newlywed can be seen performing Bihu together to celebrate the union with close friends and family. In another photo, the actor was seen tying a mangalsutra on Rupali as they opted for a registry marriage. The couple also posed with their family in the photos. In the photos, Rupali was seen wearing an off-white saree with a golden border, sindoor and varmala, and Ashish Vidyarthi was seen wearing traditional clothes. 

Ashish Vidyarthi was earlier married to Rajoshi Barua and also has a son Arth Vidyarthi from their marriage. Talking about his divorce, Ashish wrote on Instagram, “About 22 years back, Piloo and I met and we got married, and it was an amazing one. We had Arth who is now is now 22, and he's working. But, somehow, for the last two years, Piloo and I discovered that after this beautiful inning that we played together, we felt that how we saw the future was slightly different from one another. Yes, we tried our best, if we can sort out the differences, but then we discovered that the differences can be sorted out but it would be in a way that one of us will impose on the other and that would take away the happiness. Happiness is all we want, right?” 

Rajoshi Barua also shared her feelings about the narratives being made about their separation and said, “There was no torture, hardship or anything as people are speculating. We are two different people. For two years we tried to go our separate paths and now he is doing great in his career. I have been looking after a lot of backend things for the last five years. In my personal life, I have different needs now. I cannot fill the goal of Mrs Vidyarthi now.”

Read Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning at Dahaad promotions in grey pant suit worth...
From Rhythm Chanana wearing bra, mini skirt to couples kissing in train: Watch videos from Delhi Metro that went viral
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
In pics: When Anusha Dandekar met her 'Girl Crush' Gigi Hadid at Ambani's NMACC event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Assam HS result 2023 TODAY: Alternative websites to check AHSEC Class 12th Result
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.