Ashish Vidyarthi dances his heart out with wife Ruapli Barua in unseen photos from their wedding

Ashish Vidyarthi recently grabbed headlines after the photos of his second marriage went viral on social media. The actor tied the knot with Rupali Barua at the age of 60. Now a photo is going viral on social media from their wedding, wherein the actor can be seen dancing with his wife.

New, unseen pics from Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua’s wedding surfaced on social media. In the pictures, the newlywed can be seen performing Bihu together to celebrate the union with close friends and family. In another photo, the actor was seen tying a mangalsutra on Rupali as they opted for a registry marriage. The couple also posed with their family in the photos. In the photos, Rupali was seen wearing an off-white saree with a golden border, sindoor and varmala, and Ashish Vidyarthi was seen wearing traditional clothes.

Ashish Vidyarthi was earlier married to Rajoshi Barua and also has a son Arth Vidyarthi from their marriage. Talking about his divorce, Ashish wrote on Instagram, “About 22 years back, Piloo and I met and we got married, and it was an amazing one. We had Arth who is now is now 22, and he's working. But, somehow, for the last two years, Piloo and I discovered that after this beautiful inning that we played together, we felt that how we saw the future was slightly different from one another. Yes, we tried our best, if we can sort out the differences, but then we discovered that the differences can be sorted out but it would be in a way that one of us will impose on the other and that would take away the happiness. Happiness is all we want, right?”

Rajoshi Barua also shared her feelings about the narratives being made about their separation and said, “There was no torture, hardship or anything as people are speculating. We are two different people. For two years we tried to go our separate paths and now he is doing great in his career. I have been looking after a lot of backend things for the last five years. In my personal life, I have different needs now. I cannot fill the goal of Mrs Vidyarthi now.”

