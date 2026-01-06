FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bangladesh Election 2026: Can Hindus, other minorities, vote freely amid escalating violence against them?

Delhi High Court takes BIG decision on Friends, Stranger Things, Squid Game; details inside

Shreyas Iyer makes scintillating return in domestic cricket following injury, Shubman Gill fails to shine again

Sakat Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time Today: Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and others; check city-wise timings here

'Will Trump Kidnap PM Modi?' THIS leader asks after US military captured Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro

Ashish Chanchlani's YouTube series Ekaki features cameos by this pan-India actor and blockbuster director, they are...

Cricket x Bollywood: Rohit Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan spotted chatting together at Mumbai event

When Powerful Cloud Systems Can Be Launched With One Click

US raid of Venezuela: India’s cautious reaction, De-dollarisation and BRICS

Chennai Metro: 9km long Porur to Poonamallee Bypass on Phase-2 stretch to begin January 2026 with dine, shopping options, check route

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bangladesh Election 2026: Can Hindus, other minorities, vote freely amid escalating violence against them?

Bangladesh Election 2026: Can Hindus, other minorities, vote freely?

Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know RJD chief’s other grandchildren

Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know R

Delhi High Court takes BIG decision on Friends, Stranger Things, Squid Game; details inside

Delhi High Court takes BIG decision on Friends, Stranger Things, Squid Game

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know RJD chief’s other grandchildren

Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know R

Team India star Suryakumar Yadav meets Amitabh Bachchan at Mumbai event, pics go viral

Team India star Suryakumar Yadav meets Big B at Mumbai event | See pics

Happy birthday AR Rahman: Before becoming Oscar-winning composer he was insulted in school, his mother was asked to beg on streets after loss of...

Happy birthday AR Rahman: Oscar-winning composer's mom was asked to beg

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ashish Chanchlani's YouTube series Ekaki features cameos by this pan-India actor and blockbuster director, they are...

Skyfall, the fourth chapter of Ekaki, features cameos by renowned director Rohit Shetty and incredible actor Upendra Limaye. Ashish Chanchlani takes on multiple roles in his debut web series Ekaki, serving as its writer, director, producer, and lead actor. Ekaki is streaming on YouTube.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 07:21 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ashish Chanchlani's YouTube series Ekaki features cameos by this pan-India actor and blockbuster director, they are...
Ashish Chanchlani in Ekaki
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ashish Chanchlani, one of India’s most loved digital entertainers, has ruled the internet for years with his viral content. Now, he enters an exciting new chapter in his journey with his directorial debut web series, Ekaki. Effortlessly weaving together horror, comedy, and suspense, the series has taken the digital world by storm, earning widespread acclaim from critics, audiences, and fellow creators for Ashish's confident direction and gripping performance. While the first three chapters were already a hit, the fourth chapter brings an unexpected delight, a fantastic cameo by none other than Rohit Shetty and Upendra Limaye, making the experience even more thrilling for viewers. 

Skyfall, the fourth chapter of Ekaki was released on January 5, and it brings a big surprise featuring cameos by renowned director Rohit Shetty and incredible actor Upendra Limaye. Their unexpected appearance was truly exciting for viewers, blending perfectly with the fervor of horror comedy in the show. This collaboration beautifully reflects the strong bond of love and friendship that Ashish and Rohit share, and it clearly shows on screen. 

Chanchlani takes on multiple roles in Ekaki, serving as its writer, director, producer, and lead actor, underscoring the scale of his creative vision. The series also marks a reunion with his close-knit team: Kunal Chhabhria comes on board as co-producer, Akash Dodeja features as the parallel lead, Jashan Sirwani leads the project as executive producer, and Tanish Sirwani steers the show’s creative direction.

The screenplay is co-written by Grishim Nawanii, with Line Producer Ritesh Sadhwani providing production support. Promising an immersive and innovative storytelling experience, Ekaki premiered its first episode titled Presence on November 27, 2025, exclusively on ACV Studios’ YouTube channel. The second and the third episodes, titled Arrival and Invasion, premiered on December 8 and December 21, respectively. The fifth chapter will be the final episode of Ekaki.

READ | Diljit Dosanjh Birthday Special: From singing kirtans at Gurudwaras to performing at Coachella, know about his inspiring journey and massive net worth

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bangladesh Election 2026: Can Hindus, other minorities, vote freely amid escalating violence against them?
Bangladesh Election 2026: Can Hindus, other minorities, vote freely?
Delhi High Court takes BIG decision on Friends, Stranger Things, Squid Game; details inside
Delhi High Court takes BIG decision on Friends, Stranger Things, Squid Game
Shreyas Iyer makes scintillating return in domestic cricket following injury, Shubman Gill fails to shine again
Shreyas Iyer makes scintillating return in domestic cricket following injury
Sakat Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time Today: Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and others; check city-wise timings here
Sakat Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time Today: Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and others
'Will Trump Kidnap PM Modi?' THIS leader asks after US military captured Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro
'Will Trump Kidnap PM Modi?' THIS leader asks after US captured Nicolas Maduro
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know RJD chief’s other grandchildren
Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know R
Team India star Suryakumar Yadav meets Amitabh Bachchan at Mumbai event, pics go viral
Team India star Suryakumar Yadav meets Big B at Mumbai event | See pics
Happy birthday AR Rahman: Before becoming Oscar-winning composer he was insulted in school, his mother was asked to beg on streets after loss of...
Happy birthday AR Rahman: Oscar-winning composer's mom was asked to beg
Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress, see pics
Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress
AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here are 7 lesser-known facts
AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement