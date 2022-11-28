Asha Parekh questions women wearing western clothes, says 'mote ho ya jo ho..'

File photo

According to Asha Parekh, it is hurtful that Indian women want to wear western-style gowns and dresses at their weddings rather than wearing more traditional outfits like the ghaghra-choli. At a session of the 53rd International Film Festival of India now taking place in Goa, Asha was heard saying.

Asha said, “Everything has changed (since the time when she worked in films). The films that are being made are …I do not know, we are so westernised. gowns pehen k wedding pe aa rahi hain ladkiyan. Arre bhaiya, humari ghaghra choli, saariyan aur salwar-kameez hai aap wo pehno na (Dear, we have ghaghar-choli, salwar-kameez and sarees, wear those).”

According to Hindustan Times, she added, “Why dont you wear those? They just watch the heroines on the screen (and wish to copy them). Screen pe dekh ke wo jo kapde pehen rahe us tarah ke kapde hum bhi pehnenge …mote ho, ya jo, hum wahi phnenge. Ye western ho raha hai mujhe dukh hota hai (They just want to wear the clothes they see heroines wearing onscreen. Even if they are fat or whatever, they do not care if the clothes will look good on them, whether they are fat or anything. I get hurt when I see this westernisation). We have such great culture, dance and music we could get it all back in pop culture.”

Asha also addressed the claim that she disliked Dilip Kumar and avoided working with him because of it.

“Four-five years ago, some press gentleman wrote that I did not work with him (Dilip Kumar) because I did not like Dilip Kumar. I adored him and always wanted to work with him. There was a film called Zabardast which I signed with him. We were supposed to work together but I was unlucky and the movie got shelved.”