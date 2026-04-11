Asha Bhosle suffers cardiac arrest, admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai

Legendary singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Asha Bhosle has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday.

Asha Bhosle, legendary playback singer, suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday. The veteran singer was immediately rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she is receiving treatment in the Emergency Medical Services unit. So far, neither her family nor the hospital has made any formal statement regarding her health conditions.

Legendary singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Asha Bhosle has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital: Breach Candy Hospital Trust



(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/xpgKfvLzhG — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2026

Asha Bhosle's career at a glance

Asha Bhosle began her career in the 1940s but shot to fame nearly a decade later, overcoming struggles like comparisons with her sister Lata Mangeshkar. She is known for her unmatched versatility as she has lent her voice to romantic, pop, classical, and cabaret types.

Asha Bhosle's collaborations with music composers like RD Burman and OP Nayyar have produced some of the most iconic songs in Bollywood in the 1960s to 1980s era. Some of these songs include like 'Aao Huzoor Tumko', 'Isharon Isharon Mein', 'Aaiye Meherbaan', among several others.

For her immense and valuable contribution to the music industry, she has been awarded several prestigious awards, such as the National Film Awards. She has also registered her name with Guinness World Records for recording thousands of songs in multiple languages.