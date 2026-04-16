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Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle sobs, makes first statement after legendary singer's demise: 'She's going to come back soon'

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Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle sobs, makes first statement after legendary singer's demise: 'She's going to come back soon'

Days after Asha Bhosle passed away, her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, has made her first statement, mourning over the loss, and asking, "What do I do now? Who am I supposed to wake up and give a hug to in the morning and have chai with?"

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 16, 2026, 11:03 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle sobs, makes first statement after legendary singer's demise: 'She's going to come back soon'
Asha Bhosle with Zanai Bhosle
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Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle has recalled a lesson that her late grandmother taught her. The young girl highlighted on her social media account how Asha Bhosle had always told her that 'life must go on.'

Zanai shared a picture of a sunrise picture, and wrote, "The sun rises & sets every day, and as my grandmother said, life must go on..." She further thanked all who had been reaching out to her offier condolences post the demise of the stalwart singer. "Thank you to everyone who has been reaching out online, it gives me solice to see the love for her and my heart is with you all.... take care" she wrote.
Zanai Bhosle, who was extremely close to Asha Bhosle, was grief-stricken by the demise of her grandmother.

Also read: Viral video: Asha Bhosle admitted 'jeevan yahi khatam hona chaiye', wished to die after going to this place, revealed how faith in God caused miracle

During Asha Bhosle's funeral procession, Zanai was seen breaking down and sobbing. The young girl had then taken to her social media account to express her grief and sorrow, and had also shared a cute video of herself with her grandmother, highlighting their beautiful bond.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zanai Bhosle (@zanaibhosle)

She wrote, "As I wake up this morning, I realise I have lost my partner in crime, my best friend, a person who completed my entire world and the first person to hold me when I was born." The doting granddaughter added, "What do I do now? Who am I supposed to wake up and give a hug to in the morning and have chai with? Who's going to be waiting for me every day when I come home, or who am I supposed to crack lame jokes with?"

Also read: Exclusive: 'Asha Bhosle ek hi thi, dusra koi duniya mein hoga nahi': Sameer Anjaan gets emotional recalling legendary singer, calls her 'institution'

"These are just a few things to remember her by, but to all those who have felt this loss with me, remember that she was and is the definition of LIFE and LAUGHTER, so if you have to remember her, only remember her that way!" She's looking down on us all, especially her family, and so believe she's going to come back to me very soon, because that is what she promised me and told me always!!"

Zanai further added, "I have lost the love of my life, and there is no bigger grief in the world, so I urge you guys to live life to your fullest and celebrate her that way and celebrate her life!" Expressing her love for her grandmother, Zanai wrote, "I love you ashaai, and goodbye for now, my love.. I know you are always going to be with me, no matter what, just waiting for you to come back to me and hug me once again."
For the uninitiated, Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 following multi-organ failure.

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