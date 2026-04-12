Asha Bhosle passes away: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Kajol remember legendary singer with emotional tributes

With a career spanning over eight decades, Asha Bhosle was known for her versatility and has sung many memorable melodies, from romantic songs to ghazals to peppy numbers. The legendary singer passed away at the age of 92 following multi-organ failure at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday.

Tributes poured in from across the film industry for legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92 following multi-organ failure at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday. Celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Kajol, Vicky Kaushal, and Jr NTR, paid emotional tributes to the late singer on social media.

Shah Rukh shared a picture of him kissing Bhosle and wrote, "It’s truly sad to learn about Asha Tai's passing...her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come. A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and i will miss her. Rest in Peace Asha Tai....love you."

Hema Malini said she shared a deep emotional bond with Bhosle and found it hard to believe that someone so full of life was gone. "She has made many of my songs so popular with her unique voice and style. I had a very special relationship with both Lata ji and Asha ji, who have contributed in no small measure to my rise in the film industry. It is a huge loss for Maharashtra and for the whole of India that can never be compensated or replaced ever," she wrote.

Akshay Kumar posted, "No words can convey the loss I feel at Asha Bhosle ji’s demise. Unki surily awaaz hamesha hamesha ke liye amar rahegi (Her melodious voice will remain immortal forever). Om Shanti." Describing her death as a "loss of a legend", Karan Johar said Bhosle's voice was unlike any other. "To say we have lost a legend today would be an understatement. Asha ji was unlike any other, a voice that defined not only one generation but across a span of cinematic universe! I was and have been the massive fan of her voice, her art, her personality...Asha ji, your music will live on forever and we are blessed to experience the magic you have left behind forever! Rest in peace and power", the filmmaker wrote.

Kajol recalled watching Bhosle record a song when she was 19. "Ashatai was, is and will always be a legend...as a singer, as a persona and as a human being...loved everything about her...from her love of life, food and sense of humour and off course her first love...her singing! She always had a personality in the songs she sang and we as actors were always coming up short trying to give to camera what she could express in her voice. I remember going for one of her recordings for a song that never released. I was 19 and she was amazing! What she made out of that simple melody was like watching a film. I told her then that if I could bring one tenth of what she gave the song I would be a great actor...the only word that comes to mind to describe her is Magnificent . Now and forever! RIP...u will forever be Ashatai to us", she wrote.

Telugu star Jr NTR said her magical voice was the heartbeat of Indian cinema for decades. "She leaves behind a legacy that will live on for generations and will always be remembered with respect and love. My deepest condolences to her family," he said. Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Your melodies, your kindness, your grace and warmth will live on forever."

With a career spanning over eight decades, Asha Bhosle was known for her versatility and has sung many memorable melodies, from romantic songs to ghazals to peppy numbers. Among her most popular songs are Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, In Aankhon Ki Masti Mein, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu Ab to Aaja, Duniya Mein Logon Ko, and Zara Se Jhoom Loon Main. Bhosle, the younger sister of the legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar, is survived by her son Anand Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. Her last rites will be performed at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, on Monday.

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