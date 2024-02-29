Twitter
'I can sing almost 18 songs in one go at this age': Asha Bhosle on talks of retirement and performing on stage at age 90

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3100 crore, owns studio, private jet; not Rajni, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR, Ram Charan

'Feel bad for...': NCB's Sameer Wankhede on 'father to father' chat with Shah Rukh Khan during Aryan Khan drugs case

US President Joe Biden undergoes annual physical amid reelection campaign, 'continues to be...'

UK: Prince Harry loses court battle over loss of security protection, plans to challenge decision

'I can sing almost 18 songs in one go at this age': Asha Bhosle on talks of retirement and performing on stage at age 90

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3100 crore, owns studio, private jet; not Rajni, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR, Ram Charan

'Feel bad for...': NCB's Sameer Wankhede on 'father to father' chat with Shah Rukh Khan during Aryan Khan drugs case

Bowlers with over 400 ODI wickets

Celebs reach Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani share lively photos from haldi ceremony

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3100 crore, owns studio, private jet; not Rajni, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR, Ram Charan

'Feel bad for...': NCB's Sameer Wankhede on 'father to father' chat with Shah Rukh Khan during Aryan Khan drugs case

Richard Lewis, legendary stand-up comic and Curb Your Enthusiasm star, dies at 76 after heart attack

'I can sing almost 18 songs in one go at this age': Asha Bhosle on talks of retirement and performing on stage at age 90

Asha Bhosle, who turned 90 last year, is set to embark on her latest concert tour.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 07:24 AM IST

Asha Bhosle continues to perform at age 90 (Image: Instagram)
Her first song came when she was just 10. Eighty years on, Asha Bhosle is 90 and says she can belt out 18 numbers at one go even today. And that’s just what Bhosle is about to do at her March 9 concert to celebrate her 90th birthday.

“If I will live more, I will go almost everywhere in Maharashtra and do shows. The name of my show is Woh Phir Nahin Aati Hai. I will also not come again… You should never regret that you haven’t seen that person. People say we did not see Kishore Kumar and other singers (perform). But now you can say we have seen Asha Bhosle,” the legendary singer said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Singing, she said, is her passion. She would sing even as a child but took to professional singing due to circumstances, Asha Bhosle said.

“I got the name and fame, people started recognising me. Even though when I am not working, I keep singing. I keep practising. I never left singing, that’s why my voice is okay even today.”

Maintaining one’s voice is akin to “taking care of your body,” she said.

“I don’t practise for others. I practise for myself because I like it. I sang my first song when I was 10 years old and it’s been 80 years. I want to thank you all. (I don’t know) how you have tolerated my voice for 80 years? I almost sing 18 songs at this age. I am always on stage,” Bhosle said.

Her first film track was ‘Chala Chala Nav Bala’ for the 1943 Marathi film Majha Bal. From peppy numbers such as ‘Piya Tu Ab To Aaja’ and ‘O Haseena Zulfon Wali’ to soulful ghazals like ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’ and the classical ‘Tora Man Darpan Kehlaye’, she has some 12,000 songs across languages to her credit.

The second of the five Mangeshkar siblings — Lata Mangeshkar being the oldest — Asha Bhosle last took the stage in Dubai on September 8, 2023, her 90th birthday.

With the upcoming concert, Bhosle said she was honouring her promise of performing in her city. “Mumbai is my city. It has seen me taking buses, walking on roads. Mumbai has seen me when I had nothing. Mumbai has seen me in the car also. Now, I have everything, kids and family. I will do a show in my city and I know everyone will go back home happy,” she added.

Her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle will perform with her at the show. “It makes me teary eyed that you have given my grandmother so much love even in her 90s… I feel grateful that I was born in this house. Firstly, I am going to perform with a person who is India’s heart and voice. But for me, she is my grandmother… I mean, who gets a chance like this? I am doing it for her,” she added.

(PTI)

