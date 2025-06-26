Asha Bhosle faced domestic abuse in her first marriage with Ganpatrao Bhosle. Her eldest son Hemant Bhosle died of cancer in 2015. Her only daughter Varsha Bhosle shot herself in 2012. Asha had her second marriage with RD Burman, but they chose to have no children.

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle has recorded over 12,000 songs in her career across eight decades in various Indian languages. She has been honoured with multiple honours including two National Film Awards and a record total of seven Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer. Apart from being one of the greatest Indian singers, Asha is also an actress as she played the leading role in the 2013 Hindi film Mai.

In May 2025, a biography titled Asha Bhosle: A Life In Music written by Ramya Sarma was released. The book covers various shocking details from the singer's life, including the domestic abuse she faced in her first marriage with Ganpatrao Bhosle, who was his personal secretary. Asha had tied the knot with Ganpatrao when she was just 16 in 1949.



Asha Bhosle calls her husband "sadist", and recalls taking sleeping tablets when she was four months pregnant

In the book, Asha said, "I did get married at a very young age to a man who was 20 years older than I was. It was a love marriage and Lata didi did not speak to me for a long time. She disapproved of the alliance. The family was very conservative, and they could not handle a singing star for a daughter-in-law. My husband was short-tempered. Maybe he liked to inflict pain, maybe he was a sadist. But no one would hear about it outside. I gave him respect, never questioning what he did. I just did my duty as per Hindu dharma."

The 91-year-old singer added, "On one occasion I felt I should kill myself. I was ill. I was four months pregnant and found myself in hospital where the conditions were so bad that I thought I had landed in hell. I was in mental agony. So, I swallowed a bottle of sleeping tablets. But the love I had for my unborn child was so strong that I did not die. I was dragged back to life, to living."



Asha Bhosle three children from her first marriage and second marriage with RD Burman

Asha Bhosle had three children from her first marriage - Hemant Bhosle, Varsha Bhosle, and Anand Bhosle. She separated from her husband when she was expecting Anand in 1960. She later tied the knot with celebrated music composer RD Burman in 1980, and they decided not to have any children. In the early 1990s, Bhosle and Burman also separated from each other and the latter died in 1994.

Asha's eldest son Hemant Bhosle, who also worked as a music composer in a few films, died after a long battle with cancer in 2015. Three years ealier, her daughter Varsha Bhosle had shot herself in 2012. The singer-journalist was suffering from depression and had also attempted suicide in 2008. Asha's youngest son Anand now manages her career. Anand's daughter Zanai Bhosle is also a singer and has given several performances with her grandmother. Zanai is also set to make her acting debut in Bollywood in The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj set to release next year.

