Two of India's greatest playback singers, legendary sisters Asha Bhosle and the late Lata Mangeshkar are, to this date, a well-established name in the industry. While professionally both Asha Bhosle and the late Lata Mangeshkar carved a niche for themselves and were often competing, personally the two had a lovable and affectionate bond, as all siblings have. Recently, speaking on Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol’s podcast Couple of Things, Asha Bhosle not only opened up about her bond with her elder sister but also revealed why they both preferred wearing white sarees during their prime.

Asha Bhosle recalled, "Didi (Lata Mangeshkar) and I used to wear white sarees all the time. We thought white colour suited our complexion better. If we wore other colours, we would look darker. Later, I started wearing pink sarees, and didi would give me a side-eye, but I slowly began adding colours with pink."

Speaking further about their bond, Asha Bhosle shared that while the two would maintain a professional approach in public, their conversations at home always remained relaxed and sisterly. Asha Bhosle said, "Didi would be very normal at home. She would talk to me very softly and formally when we were outside, but at home, we had a different connection. We spoke in Marathi, and our interactions were very natural. However, the moment she stepped outside, she became Lata Mangeshkar, the legend, the icon, and there was a clear shift in our equation."

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92, in February 2022, marking the end of a magical era in music.

