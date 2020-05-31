Asha Bhosle lends her melodious voice to Odisha anthem 'Bande Utkala Janani' to salute COVID-19 warriors

Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle, on Twitter, revealed that she has lent her voice for an Odiya song in praise of frontline fighters working to fight the coronavirus pandemic, especially amid the nationwide lockdown.

Taking to her official account on Twitter, "Here is my beautiful 'bandey utkala janani' Recreated by @ShankarEhsanLoy & produced & directed by @nilamadhabpanda This song is dedicated to all the frontline warriors fighting COVID-19 day & night. Let’s sing it together at 5.30 today with every Odia @Naveen_Odisha @CMO_Odisha."

She also posted the entire song and its YouTube link. She wrote, "The full version of Odishas anthem “Bande Utkal Janani” can be viewed here. Though the language is Odiya, the emotions are Indian. We support our COVID-19 Warriors no matter which language they speak. Jail Hind Flag of India."

The song was written by Kantakabi Laxmikanta Mohapatra. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his deep gratitude towards all the people who supported the state during the tough times and said, "I am indebted to you all." He also thanked Swiss Member of Parliament Dr Nik Gugger, who along with his mother Elizabeth Gugger, posted a video on Twitter while singing Bande Utkal Janani as a salute to Odisha COVID-19 warriors.