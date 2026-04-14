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Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar's brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar announces Asia's biggest hospital in memory of his sisters

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Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar's brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar announces Asia's biggest hospital in memory of his sisters

Hridaynath Mangeshkar is also planning to build a museum, which will proudly display the glorious musical legacy of the Mangeshkar family.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 11:18 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar's brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar announces Asia's biggest hospital in memory of his sisters
Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar
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As a way of paying tribute to the glorious legacy of the Mangeshkar sisters, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, their brother, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, intends to make Asia's biggest hospital dedicated to the memory of the musical legends. Announcing the great initiative, Hridaynath Mangeshkar told the media, "We are trying that this should be the biggest hospital in Asia. We have taken quite a big land, rest it is up to God." The hospital is expected to be most likely be named either Lata-Asha Institute of Medical Sciences or Lata-Asha Mangeshkar Ayurvidya Sansthan. 

Hridaynath Mangeshkar is also planning to build a museum, which will proudly display the glorious musical legacy of the Mangeshkar family. Not just that, people will also get a chance to learn interactive music in the museum. Further details regarding the project are expected to be revealed over time. 

Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92. Many prominent names from the entertainment industry attended the last rites of the legendary singer on Monday, bidding farewell to the deceased. Bollywood biggies Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Tabu, Vivek Oberoi, music composer Anu Malik, singers Anup Jalota, Sudesh Bhosale, and Shaan, and filmmaker Ramesh Sippy were seen at Shivaji Park during the last rites, offering their condolences. 

Shaan and Sudesh Bhosale even sang Asha Bhosle's iconic song Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, offering her a heartfelt musical tribute. In addition to this, Shreya Ghoshal also paid homage to the late legend by singing some of her classics, including Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar and Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani during the London gig of her ongoing Unstoppable World Tour. 

Asha Bhosle was given the guard of honour at her residence in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai on Monday. The mortal remains of the legend were draped in the tricolour, as she was cremated with full state honours. She was honoured with several prestigious awards including Dadsahab Phalke Award in 2000 and Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

READ | Culinary master Asha Bhosle: Legendary singer cooked for guests even at 90; how food shaped her love story with RD Burman

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