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Asha Bhosle health update: Legendary singer receiving treatment for 'extreme exhaustion' and chest infection, family says

Asha Bhosle was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai's Cumballa Hill area. Hindustan Times reported citing sources that the singer was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after complaining of respiratory issues.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 12, 2026, 12:34 AM IST

Asha Bhosle health update: Legendary singer receiving treatment for 'extreme exhaustion' and chest infection, family says
Bhosle is one of the most celebrated singers in the history of Indian music.
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Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening (April 11) after suffering respiratory and cardiac issues, media reports said. Now, the singer's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, has shared a health update about the 92-year-old veteran. In a post on social media, Zanai said Bhosle was undergoing treatment for "extreme exhaustion" and a chest infection. She also requested fans to value the family's privacy.

In the post, shared on her Instagram handle, Zanai said: "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy." She added: "Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively."

Asha Bhosle was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai's Cumballa Hill area. Hindustan Times reported citing sources that the singer was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after complaining of respiratory issues. The singer was in 'very critical' condition and was being monitored by a team of doctors.

Bhosle is one of the most celebrated singers in the history of Indian music, having been part of Bollywood for more than seven decades. Renowned for her versatility, she has lent her voice to thousands of songs in over half a dozen Indian languages. Bhosle has received numerous awards and honours, including two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards. She has also been honoured with the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Bhosle received the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, in 2008.

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