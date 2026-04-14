Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle pens emotional tribute for 'love of her life': 'She's going to come back very soon'

Sharing that Asha Bhosle was the "definition of life and laughter," her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle wrote, "I have lost the love of my life and there is no bigger grief in the world." She also called the legendary singer her "partner-in-crime" and "best friend."

Asha Bhosle's last rites were held on Monday, a day after she passed away at the age of 92 years. On Tuesady, April 14, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shared a heartwarming and emotional tribute for her. She shared a cute video of herself with the legendary singer, highlighting their beautiful bond. Calling Asha "the love of her life", Zanai added that her grandmother promised her that she would come back to her soon.

"As I wake up this morning, I realise I have lost my partner in crime, my best friend, a person who completed my entire world and the first person to hold me when I was born. What do I do now? Who am I supposed to wake up and give a hug to in the morning and have chai with? Who’s going to be waiting for me everyday when I come home or who am I supposed to crack lame jokes with", Zanai wrote.

Zanai shared that the Padma Vibhushan singer was the "definition of life and laughter" as she added, "These are just a few things to remember her by, but to all those who have felt this loss with me, remember that she was and is the definition of LIFE and LAUGHTER, so if you have to remember her only remember her that way!! She’s looking down on us all, especially her family and I believe she’s going to comeback to me very soon, because that is what she promised me and told me always."

"I have lost the love of my life and there is no bigger grief in the world so I urge you guys to live life to your fullest and celebrate her that way and celebrate her life!! I love you ashaai, and goodbye for now my love.. I know you are always going to be with me no matter what, just waiting for you to come back to me and hug me once again. PS : this video is about a personal joke between us at every event we went to", she concluded.

Zanai Bhosle has released a couple of her singles Main Heer Teri and Kehndi Hai. She is set to make her acting debut opposite Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty in the historical epic The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Directed by Sandeep Singh, it is planned for a pan-India release on January 21, 2027.

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