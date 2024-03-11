Twitter
This veteran singer's granddaughter to make her Bollywood debut in The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle will make her acting debut in Sandeep Singh-directed The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, slated to release in cinemas in February 2026.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 07:46 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Zanai Bhosle/File photo
Famous producer Sandeep Singh, who has bankrolled films like Aligarh, Sarbjit, Jhund, PM Narendra Modi, and Main Atal Hoon among others, recently announced his directorial debut with the historical biopic drama The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, based on the life of the Maratha ruler.

The film will mark the acting debut of veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, who will be seen essaying the role of Shivaji Maharaj's wife Rani Sai Bhonsale. Besides being Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai actually is a descendant of the royal family of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Talking about the major development, Sandeep Singh said, "l feel so honoured and absolutely privileged to be launching Zanai Bhosle who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's family lineage and also shares her lineage with extremely brilliant and accomplished family, with the late Lata Mangeshkarji being her aunt and being Asha Bhosleji's granddaughter."

"She is a proud Bhosle, who has already been gifted with a soulful voice and has a ear for music. But few know what a talented dancer and a skillful performer she is. She will do full justice to the character of Rani Sai Bai. As Shivaji Maharaj's wife, Rani Sai Bai had contributed immensely to his growth as a king and a human being", the filmmaker added.

The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being made on a massive scale and will release on February 19, 2026, on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Jayanti. It marks Sandeep Singh's theatrical directorial debut and is presented by Immerso Studio and Legend Studios.

