Asha Bhosle funeral: Legendary singer gets salute from police, will be cremated with full state honours, military band, cremation will happen at this place

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Asha Bhosle funeral: Legendary singer cremated with full state honours; Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal attend her last rites

Kakbhushundi: Man behind Baahubali, Robot, Coolie's VFX backs another mythology sci-fi adventure with Balika Vadhu's Gouraa Singhh

Petrol Price Hike on Tuesday? Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum may announce new prices. How will your commute cost go up?

Asha Bhosle death: Pakistani artists Ali Zafar, Reema Khan, Imran Abbas mourn singer's demise, call it 'end of an era'

Asha Bhosle demise: Why legendary singer never abandoned Bhosle title even after divorce, didn't adopt Burman surname even after marrying RD Burman

Malayalam adult OTT series Lola Cottage faces backlash for featuring Muslim women using Hindu names

National Pecan Day: Why American Pecans Are a Smart Choice for Heart-Healthy Living

Noida workers’ protest: UP govt rolls out new labour rules in Gautam Buddh Nagar; workers to get double overtime pay, compensation, more

Asha Bhosle funeral: Fans shower flowers, bid emotional farewell to legendary singer in her final journey to Shivaji Park crematorium

Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder lands in big trouble as BCCI issues notice over dugout phone use

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kakbhushundi: Man behind Baahubali, Robot, Coolie's VFX backs another mythology sci-fi adventure with Balika Vadhu's Gouraa Singhh

Kakbhushundi: Balika Vadhu's Gouraa Singhh bring mythology sci-fi flick

Asha Bhosle death: Pakistani artists Ali Zafar, Reema Khan, Imran Abbas mourn singer's demise, call it 'end of an era'

Pakistani artists Ali Zafar, Reema Khan, Imran Abbas mourn Asha Bhosle's demise

Malayalam adult OTT series Lola Cottage faces backlash for featuring Muslim women using Hindu names

Malayalam adult OTT series Lola Cottage faces backlash for featuring Muslim

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Jasprit Bumrah to Trent Boult: 5 star bowlers who struggled with poor form in early IPL games

From Jasprit Bumrah to Trent Boult: 5 star bowlers who went wicketless in early

Inside Anant Ambani’s luxurious brooch collection: From Rs 1.3 crore worth Cartier to spiritual symbols worth Rs 83 lakh, and more

Inside Anant Ambani’s luxurious brooch collection: From Rs 1.3 crore worth

Asha Bhosle demise: What has legendary singer left behind for son Anand Bhosle, granddaughter Zanai Bhosle? A look at her Rs 250-crore empire, restaurant chain ‘Asha’s’ and more

Asha Bhosle demise: What has legendary singer left behind for son Anand Bhosle

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Asha Bhosle funeral: Legendary singer gets salute from police, will be cremated with full state honours, military band, cremation will happen at this place

Asha Bhosle will be cremated at the Dadar crematorium at 4 pm. Since Monday morning, the mortal remains of Asha Tai have been placed for public homage at her residence in Lower Parel.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 13, 2026, 05:46 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Asha Bhosle funeral: Legendary singer gets salute from police, will be cremated with full state honours, military band, cremation will happen at this place
Asha Bhosle's funeral
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Draped in the Tricolour, the mortal remains of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle were placed for public homage at her residence in Mumbai on Monday, as the nation gathered to bid a solemn farewell to one of its most iconic musical voices.

Also read: Viral video: Asha Bhosle admitted 'jeevan yahi khatam hona chaiye', wished to die after going to this place, revealed how faith in God caused miracle

The veteran singer passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital, marking the end of an extraordinary career that spanned over eight decades. The sight of her being accorded state honours, with her mortal remains wrapped in the national flag, underscored her immense contribution to Indian culture.

Visuals from her residence showed many people coming to pay their respects. These included family members, people from the film industry, officials, and fans. The atmosphere remained somber, with prayers and silence as state personnel carried out the ceremonial proceedings.

Also read: Asha Bhosle demise: The strange conincidences of life and death between her and sister Lata Mangeshkar, that will leave you shocked

Her final rites are scheduled to be conducted with full state honours at 4 pm today at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Asha Bhosle's contribution to Indian music remains unparalleled. Known for her versatility, she effortlessly traversed genres, from classical compositions and ghazals to cabaret numbers and modern pop tracks.

She held a Guinness World Record for the most studio recordings. Alongside her sister, Lata Mangeshkar, she defined the golden era of Hindi film music and became a cornerstone of Bollywood's musical identity.
Her ability to evolve with changing musical trends and collaborate with global artists made her one of the favourite artists of the nation.

Born to classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, Bhosle began her journey in music at a young age following her father's death. Over the years, she built an unmatched legacy, both independently and through her association with composer RD Burman, whom she later married.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asha Bhosle funeral: Legendary singer cremated with full state honours; Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal attend her last rites
Asha Bhosle funeral: Legendary singer cremated with full state honours
Kakbhushundi: Man behind Baahubali, Robot, Coolie's VFX backs another mythology sci-fi adventure with Balika Vadhu's Gouraa Singhh
Kakbhushundi: Balika Vadhu's Gouraa Singhh bring mythology sci-fi flick
Petrol Price Hike on Tuesday? Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum may announce new prices. How will your commute cost go up?
Rs 105/Litre? How US blockade of Iran may hit Indian fuel pumps Tuesday?
Asha Bhosle death: Pakistani artists Ali Zafar, Reema Khan, Imran Abbas mourn singer's demise, call it 'end of an era'
Pakistani artists Ali Zafar, Reema Khan, Imran Abbas mourn Asha Bhosle's demise
Asha Bhosle demise: Why legendary singer never abandoned Bhosle title even after divorce, didn't adopt Burman surname even after marrying RD Burman
Asha Bhosle demise: Why singer never abandoned Bhosle title even after divorce
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Jasprit Bumrah to Trent Boult: 5 star bowlers who struggled with poor form in early IPL games
From Jasprit Bumrah to Trent Boult: 5 star bowlers who went wicketless in early
Inside Anant Ambani’s luxurious brooch collection: From Rs 1.3 crore worth Cartier to spiritual symbols worth Rs 83 lakh, and more
Inside Anant Ambani’s luxurious brooch collection: From Rs 1.3 crore worth
Asha Bhosle demise: What has legendary singer left behind for son Anand Bhosle, granddaughter Zanai Bhosle? A look at her Rs 250-crore empire, restaurant chain ‘Asha’s’ and more
Asha Bhosle demise: What has legendary singer left behind for son Anand Bhosle
Asha Bhosle vs Lata Mangeshkar controversy: Know their rivalry, net worth, rift after marriage, feelings of being 'overshadowed' in Bollywood
Asha Bhosle vs Lata Mangeshkar controversy: Know their rivalry, net worth
Asha Bhosle's tragic life: Padma Vibhushan singer lost father at 9, was abused by in-laws, her daughter died by suicide, son passed away due to cancer
Asha Bhosle's tragic life: Padma Vibhushan singer lost father at 9, was abused
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement