Asha Bhosle funeral: Legendary singer cremated with full state honours; Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal attend her last rites

Wrapped in the tricolour, the mortal remains of Asha Bhosle, fondly known as 'Asha Tai,' were consigned to flames following a traditional gun salute by the Mumbai Police. Her last rites were performed by her son Anand Bhosle.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours on Monday at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai, where a large gathering of people came together to pay their final respects to the iconic voice that enthralled generations for more than eight decades. Wrapped in the tricolour, the mortal remains of Asha Bhosle, fondly known as 'Asha Tai,' were consigned to flames following a traditional gun salute by the Mumbai Police.

The city witnessed an emotional day as fans, political leaders, and members of the film and music industry came together to pay their last respects to the melody queen. Her last rites were performed by her son Anand. The legendary vocalist was also given a musical tribute by singers Shaan and Sudesh Bhosale, minutes before bidding her a final goodbye.

Several well-known faces from the film world arrived to pay floral tributes to the legendary singer. Actors Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Padmini Kolapuri and Jackie Shroff were among those seen at Shivaji Park. Apart from the film industry, several senior political leaders were also present at the crematorium. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended the funeral and paid floral tributes to the iconic singer. NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray, and Aaditya Thackeray also visited to offer their respects.

Widely regarded as one of the most versatile singers in Indian music, Asha Bhosle's repertoire spanned classical compositions, ghazals, cabaret songs, and contemporary pop. She holds a Guinness World Record for the most studio recordings and, along with her sister Lata Mangeshkar, helped define the golden era of Hindi film music.

Born to classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, she began her musical journey at a young age and went on to build an unparalleled legacy. Her collaborations with composer RD Burman, whom she later married, remain among the most celebrated in Indian cinema. Her iconic hits include the rebellious Dum Maro Dum, the soulful ghazal Dil Cheez Kya Hai, the playful classic Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, and the timeless dance anthem Yeh Mera Dil.

READ | Asha Bhosle shocking family history: Legendary singer faced domestic abuse, attempted suicide, daughter shot herself, son died of cancer