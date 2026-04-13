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Asha Bhosle funeral: Fans shower flowers, bid emotional farewell to legendary singer in her final journey to Shivaji Park crematorium

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Asha Bhosle funeral: Fans shower flowers, bid emotional farewell to legendary singer in her final journey to Shivaji Park crematorium

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Asha Bhosle funeral: Fans shower flowers, bid emotional farewell to legendary singer in her final journey to Shivaji Park crematorium

A white vehicle, adorned with Asha Bhosle's favourite white and yellow flowers and a large photograph of her sporting a traditional Maharashtrian 'nath' (nose pin) placed on it, carried her mortal remains from her Lower Parel residence to Shivaji Park crematorium.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 13, 2026, 04:44 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Asha Bhosle funeral: Fans shower flowers, bid emotional farewell to legendary singer in her final journey to Shivaji Park crematorium
Asha Bhosle final journey
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Decked in her favourite white and yellow blooms, the vehicle carrying legendary singer Asha Bhosle's mortal remains made its way to Shivaji Park on Monday as thousands lined the streets to bid a tearful farewell to the voice that defined Indian music for eight decades. Bhosle, one of India’s most celebrated playback singers, passed away on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital. Her last rites are scheduled at Shivaji Park crematorium for 4 pm.

A white vehicle, adorned with the singer’s favourite white and yellow flowers and a large photograph of her sporting a traditional Maharashtrian 'nath' (nose pin) placed on it, carried her mortal remains from her Lower Parel residence to Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar, about five kilometres away.

The police band played a sombre tune as the casket was placed inside the vehicle. Residents of chawls and buildings along the route of the funeral cortege gathered to catch a final glimpse of the legend, showering flowers on the vehicle as it made its way through the narrow road amid heavy police deployment.

Affectionately known as Ashatai, the legendary singer was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan awards. Renowned for her versatility, she gifted the world countless classics, including Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, In Ankhon Ki Masti, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Duniya Mein Logon Ko, and Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main. (With inputs from PTI)

READ | Asha Bhosle shocking family history: Legendary singer faced domestic abuse, attempted suicide, daughter shot herself, son died of cancer

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Asha Bhosle funeral: Fans shower flowers, bid emotional farewell to legendary singer in her final journey to Shivaji Park crematorium
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