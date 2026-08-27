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Asha Bhosle's final feature film song to release on her birth anniversary in September

Titled Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan, the song was recorded in late 2023, when Asha Bhosle was in her 90s, and will feature in filmmaker Harish Vyas' father-son drama Om Ka Hari, starring Anshuman Jha, Raghubir Yadav, Soni Razdan and Ayesha Kapur.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 27, 2026, 03:47 PM IST

Asha Bhosle's final feature film song to release on her birth anniversary in September
Asha Bhosle final film song
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Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle's final recorded film song will be released on her birth anniversary on September 8 as part of the upcoming drama-comedy Om Ka Hari, the makers announced on Thursday. Titled Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan, the song was recorded in late 2023, when Bhosle was in her 90s, and will feature in filmmaker Harish Vyas' father-son drama, starring Anshuman Jha, Raghubir Yadav, Soni Razdan and Ayesha Kapur.

Bhosle, who ruled Bollywood for over seven decades and recorded over 12,000 songs, including hits like Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, and Yeh Mera Dil, passed away in April this year at the age of 92.

The song is described as a tribute to life, celebrating the joy of living, love and the importance of expressing one's feelings. Its release on Bhosle's birth anniversary is intended as a celebration of her enduring musical legacy and contribution to Indian cinema. "Launching the song on her birthday is intended as a celebration of Asha Ji’s timeless voice, her immense legacy and the generations of listeners whose lives her music has touched," Vyas said in a statement.

According to the makers, Om Ka Hari explores the generational conflict between a father and son and centres on the emotions that often remain unspoken within families. For Jha, who also stars in and has a connection to the film's story, Bhosle's voice adds a deeply personal dimension to the narrative.

"Om Ka Hari is deeply special to me because, at its heart, it is about the importance of saying 'I love you' to your father, something I never got the chance to do. To have Asha Ji’s voice carry the song that represents the catharsis of the film is one of the most profound and memorable moments of my life as an artist," he said.

READ | OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

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