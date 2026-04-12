Asha Bhosle dies: Legendary singer reflected on music, life and spirituality in last Instagram post

Asha Bhosle was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, with her family saying she was undergoing treatment for a chest infection and "extreme exhaustion". Bhosle, dubbed the queen of versatility, sang thousands of songs through her career spanning over eight decades.

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on Sunday (April 12) after being briefly hospitalised for a chest infection and extreme exhaustion, her family said. In her last Instagram post, 92-year-old Bhosle had reflected on her life journey, spirituality, and the deep connection to music that she shared. The post also highlighted her recent work on The Shadowy Light, a track from the band Gorillaz.

In the post, Bhosle described the song as holding profound meaning for her. She recounted visiting Varanasi and traveling along with the sacred Ganges river, which she said helped her understand the meaning of life and her own role on Earth. "On 'The Shadowy Light', my crossing this deep river signifies my life’s journey…my birth, my relationships, my dedication to music, my achievements and my duties as a daughter, mother, sister, wife and a Hindu Indian. The boatman is my music, my guide across this river of life and when I get to the other side, my journey shall be complete. I shall attain moksha (ultimate freedom) wherein I shall become one of the thousands of sounds floating all around us. If you put some of them together, they form a beautiful tune. Therefore, I shall become one of those sounds, which shall eventually become a musical note in a beautiful song which shall be heard by several generations for thousands of years. This freedom to become one with nature is what awaits me on the other side of the river," Bhosle added in the post.

Asha Bhosle was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, with her family saying she was undergoing treatment for a chest infection and "extreme exhaustion". Bhosle, dubbed the queen of versatility, sang thousands of songs through her career spanning over eight decades -- becoming a cultural icon of Indian music. Bhosle had started out in the shadow of her elder sister, the melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, but went on to carve her own path and build a unique legacy. Bhosle was the recipient of many awards and honours, including two National Film Awards (1981 and 1988). The singer received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000. She was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award, in 2008.