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Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at the legendary singer’s net worth, legacy, business empire, awards and more

Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at legendary singer’s net worth

Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Legendary singer's cause of death revealed, she died due to this reason, funeral tomorrow

Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Legendary singer's cause of death revealed

US-Iran War: Donald Trump warns China of 'big problems' if it supplies weapons to Tehran

Donald Trump warns China of 'big problems' if it supplies weapons to Iran

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Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at the legendary singer’s net worth, legacy, business empire, awards and more

Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at legendary singer’s net worth

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Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Legendary singer's cause of death revealed, she died due to this reason, funeral tomorrow

Asha Bhosle died due to multi-organ failure on Sunday at the age of 92. The legendary playback singer's last rites will take place at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, on Monday, April 13, at 4:00 pm.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 12, 2026, 02:02 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Legendary singer's cause of death revealed, she died due to this reason, funeral tomorrow
Asha Bhosle cause of death revealed
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Legendary singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92. She was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. Doctor Pratit Samdani has shared that the singer was suffering from several medical complications and passed away due to multiple organ failure. He said, "It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure."

Asha Bhosle's last rites will take place at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, on Monday, April 13, at 4:00 pm. Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news, saying that those who wish to pay their last respects to the singer can visit her Mumbai residence in Lower Parel on Monday at 11 AM. "My mother Asha Bhosle has passed away today. Tomorrow at 11 AM, people can pay their last respects at her residence," he said. 

On Saturday, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, had stated that her grandmother was admitted to the hospital after suffering from extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Zanai wrote on her official Instagram account, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively."

Asha Bhosle recorded over 12,000 songs in her career across eight decades in various Indian languages. She was honoured with multiple honours including two National Film Awards and a record total of seven Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer. Some of her most famous songs include Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani, Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja, Dum Maaro Dum, Radha Kaise Na Jale, O Haseena Zulfonwali, and Dil Cheez Kya Hai, among others.

READ | Asha Bhosle shocking family history: Legendary singer faced domestic abuse, swallowed sleeping pills when pregnant, daughter shot herself, son died of cancer

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