Asha Bhosle demise: Why legendary singer never abandoned Bhosle title even after divorce, didn't adopt Burman surname even after marrying RD Burman

Ever imagined why Asha Bhosle was never addressed as Asha Mangeshkar even after her divorce from her first husband? Or why she didn't aodpt the surname Burman, even after marrying RD Burman? Read on to know more.

Asha Bhosle, India's beloved Asha Tai, left her fans heartbroken by giving up her mortal remains on Sunday, April 12, at the age of 92. The 'Queen of Playback Singing' has spanned a career of 80 years, singing over 19000 songs across different languages. Asha started her career in 1943, and till her last breath, she continued singing and doing riyaaz. Born in the family of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, Asha is the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar. Despite being overshadowed by Lata's popularity, she strived hard to make her own identity. Though she's Mangeshkar, Asha never used this famous surname. In fact, she went on to retain Bhosle. Read on to know why.

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Bhosle surname is from Asha's first marriage

At 16, Asha made a decision that would change her life forever. While growing up in the shadow of her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar, who established herself as one of the finest singers of her generation, Asha fell in love with Ganpatrao Bhosle. At that time, Bhosle was working as Lata's secretary. Their relationship was rejected by the Mangeshkar family, and when Asha chose to be with him, the consequences were swift and severe. Lata instantly disowned her younger sister, and the Mangeshkar family cut off all ties with the couple.

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Asha was living with a 31-year-old husband. The Mangeshkar family continued to keep a distance from her until the birth of her son Hemant. The Mangeshkars gradually began to accept the situation, but even then, Ganpatrao actively worked to keep Asha away from her family, particularly from Lata.

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After three children, Hemant, Anand, and Varsha, Ganpatrao changed as a husband; he became controlling and abusive through the 1950s. Ganpatrao would trouble Asha for money, restrict her from meeting her sister, and often abuse her verbally and physically. In 1960, their marriage reached its breaking point after Ganpatrao asked Asha and their three children to leave, allowing her to take nothing with her. This ended her journey in an abusive marriage, but what lay ahead was a bigger challenge for her.

When did Asha decide to marry RD Burman?

After the separation from her first marriage, Asha met Rahul Dev Burman at a recording studio. Although Pancham Da was six years younger than Asha, their romance bloomed, and they married after much persuasion from RD. Bhosle agreed, and the couple married in the 1980s. By the end of the decade, they had separated owing to Burman's declining health due to alcoholism and heavy smoking. Despite the separation, Asha stood by Rahul till his last breath.

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Why did Asha never let go of the Bhosle surname?

Even after separation from Ganpatrao and marrying RD Burman, Asha Bhosle did not abandon the surname "Bhosle" nor did she adopt her maiden name "Mangeshkar" or her second husband's name "Burman." This was due to a combination of established brand identity, legal identity, and maternal considerations. Bhosle became a brand, and she was well aware of the goodwill the name carries. Thus, she continued to work as Asha Bhosle.