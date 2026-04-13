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Asha Bhosle demise: The strange conincidences of life and death between her and sister Lata Mangeshkar, that will leave you shocked

Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar were not only connected by blood but also by their karmic connection. Read on to know the strange coincidences between the sisters.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 13, 2026, 06:48 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Asha Bhosle demise: The strange conincidences of life and death between her and sister Lata Mangeshkar, that will leave you shocked
Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar
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Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar- two legendary singers from a family that shaped, crooned, and defined singing in the Indian film industry. Some losses are irreplaceable, and their demises have left a huge void in the music industry and in the lives of their millions of fans. Lata and Asha had an extensive career, spanning over decades, and they even had a healthy competition between them. However, when it comes to love and affection among the sisters, you will be shocked to know the karmic connection they shared in their lives, and even in their deaths. These similarities might look like a mere coincidence, but they also leave some questions unanswered. 

The age difference and the gap between the demises of Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar

Asha and Lata were born 4 years apart. Lata was born in 1929, and Asha in 1933. Strangely, the difference between their deaths is also 4 years. The 'Queen of Melody' Lata passed in 2022, and her younger sister, the 'Queen of Indian playback singing' Asha, left her fans heartbroken in 2026. 
 
Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar both died at the same age

Another strange connection between the sisters is their age at the time of their demise. Both Lata and Asha were 92 years old. 

Did Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar die on the same day? 

How strange this could sound, but Lata and Asha passed away on the same day. The 'Swar Kokila' Lata died on February 6, 2022, which fell on a Sunday. Asha Tai also passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2026. 

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Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar died in the same hospital

This is another factor that proves the unexplainable bond between the sisters. The melodious queens breathed their last in the same place, at the Brech Candy Hospital. 

Asha Bhosle's funeral details 

Asha Tai will be cremated at the Dadar crematorium at 4 pm. Fans of the legendary singer can pay their last respects to her at her residence on April 13, 2026, between 11:00 AM and 2:30 PM.

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