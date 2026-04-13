Asha Bhosle death: Pakistani artists Ali Zafar, Reema Khan, Imran Abbas mourn singer's demise, call it 'end of an era'

Several Pakistani actors and singers including Ali Zafar, Imran Abbas, Reema Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, and Shuja Haider among others, paid their emotional tributes to Asha Bhosle.

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92 years on Sunday, April 12. Apart from the Indian celebrities, several Pakistani actors and singers also paid their emotional tributes to the late singer, who was a recipient of Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Singer-actor Ali Zafar, who also worked in several Indian films including Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tere Bin Laden and Kill Dil, called her an incredible artist. "An unmatched voice. Pure versatility. Asha Bhosle Ji’s work will continue to inspire generations. Such voices don’t fade with time. They become a part of it. Rest in peace," Zafar wrote on his X handle.

Film and TV star Imran Abbas wrote on his Instagram, "This is not just a loss for one country, but for music itself. There was no one like her, and there never will be." Recalling his first meeting with her, Abbas added, "I still remember the first time Asha Bhosle called me from Singapore through a common friend. What began as a simple conversation turned into a bond filled with warmth, laughter, and her unforgettable playful pranks." "Your voice was never just India’s, it was a gift to the entire world. Even here in Pakistan, we loved you just as deeply as anyone, anywhere," he added.

Pakistani actress Reema Khan called her "a melody that never fades and an emotion woven into the soul of music." Calling it the "end of an era," Reema praised Bhosle's remarkable versatility and ability to "move seamlessly from lively cabaret numbers to deeply expressive ghazals, with a voice that carried unmistakable warmth and character."

Popular actor Adnan Siddiqui also paid tribute to the Indian legend, saying her voice "had a way of filling even the quietest moments with something devastatingly human." "Today, it seems that silence feels heavier. Thank you for the emotions you gave us, the memories you became and the magic you left behind. You'll always be heard, somewhere...somehow," Siddiqui said.

Singer Shuja Haider, who has given his voice in famous Pakistani films such as Bol and Khuda Key Liye, said Bhosle's voice reached people all over the world, inspiring millions of fans from the past, today, and the future. "Her name will always be remembered as one of the greatest in world music. A special chapter has closed," Haider added.

With a career spanning over eight decades, Asha Bhosle was known for her versatility and has sung many memorable melodies, from romantic songs to ghazals to peppy numbers. Among her most popular songs are Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, In Aankhon Ki Masti Mein, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Duniya Mein Logon Ko, and Zara Se Jhoom Loon Main.

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