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Asha Bhosle death: How she stepped out of sister Lata Mangeshkar's shadow, redefined playback singing, and became Bollywood's boldest voice

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'Ban or suspension': BCCI breaks silence after Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder caught using phone in dugout

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Asha Bhosle death: How she stepped out of sister Lata Mangeshkar's shadow, redefined playback singing, and became Bollywood's boldest voice

How Asha Bhosle was more than Lata's sister and became Bollywood's boldest voice

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Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at the legendary singer’s net worth, legacy, business empire, awards and more

Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at legendary singer’s net worth

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Asha Bhosle death: How she stepped out of sister Lata Mangeshkar's shadow, redefined playback singing, and became Bollywood's boldest voice

Unlike Lata Mangeshkar, who often maintained a dignified distance from bold lyrics, her younger sister Asha Bhosle leaned into them, becoming the voice of Bollywood's cabaret and club culture in the 1960s and 70s.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 12, 2026, 03:17 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Asha Bhosle death: How she stepped out of sister Lata Mangeshkar's shadow, redefined playback singing, and became Bollywood's boldest voice
How Asha Bhosle became Bollywood's boldest voice
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Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last on Sunday at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure. She was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday, and her funeral will be held on Monday. Her death has marked not just the end of an era, but the closing of a remarkable chapter in Indian music history. For decades, Asha lived in the towering shadow of her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar but then, she did something extraordinary. She didn't just complete with that legacy, she redefined it on her own terms.

Born into the illustrious Mangeshkar family, Asha's early years in the industry were marked by struggle. While Lata Mangeshkar, Geeta Dutt, and Shamshad Begum dominated the Bollywood playback singing space in the late 1940s and 1950s, Asha often sang in low-budget films. Forced to experiment, she embraced genres others hesitated to touch. Her breakthrough came in the late 1950s, notably with films like Naya Daur and Waqt, and through collaborations with composers O. P. Nayyar and Ravi.

Unlike Lata, who often maintained a dignified distance from bold lyrics, Asha leaned into them, becoming the voice of Bollywood's cabaret and club culture in the 1960s and 70s. Her collaboration with RD Burman, whom she later married, produced some of Hindi cinema's biggest chartbusters - Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja, O Haseena Zulfonwali Jane Jahan, O Mere Sona Re Sona, Chura Liya Hai Tumne, Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyaar Tera, Raat Akeli Hai, and Yeh Mera Di. Asha's genius lay in her refusal to be boxed in. Her iconic ghazals like Dil Cheez Kya Hai and In Aankhon Ki Masti Mein in the 1981 classic Umrao Jaan proved her versatility.

Her staggering body of work, over 12,000 songs across more than 20 languages languages, earned her a Guinness World Record and global recognition. But numbers alone don’t capture her impact. Asha gave voice to characters that were bold, flawed, seductive, and modern, mirroring the changing face of Indian cinema. In her passing, India hasn't just lost a legendary singer; we have lost the voice that dared to be different and, in doing so, changed playback singing forever.

READ | Asha Bhosle shocking family history: Legendary singer faced domestic abuse, swallowed sleeping pills when pregnant, daughter shot herself, son died of cancer

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'Ban or suspension': BCCI breaks silence after Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder caught using phone in dugout
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Asha Bhosle death: How she stepped out of sister Lata Mangeshkar's shadow, redefined playback singing, and became Bollywood's boldest voice
How Asha Bhosle was more than Lata's sister and became Bollywood's boldest voice
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Asha Bhosle dies at 92: PM Modi condoles demise of India's singing legend, says, 'her voice carried a timeless brilliance'
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