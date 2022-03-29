Asha Bhosle breaks down as she remembers Lata Mangeshkar at an event

Asha Bhosle got emotional after remembering her late sister during the photo installation ceremony of India’s nightingale Lata Mangeshkar at Deenanath Mangeshkar Natyamandir Hall in Mumbai.

While speaking to the media, Asha, with tears in her eyes, recalled, "'My blessings are always with you whether you come here or not. Mai, Baba and I are always there for you.' Now after her, whose blessings should I seek? Whom should I tell my troubles? When we were very young, then Baba left, and after Mai, Lata didi took care of us all as a father, and today after her. We all have become orphans. I never thought that all this would happen so soon. She should have been with us guiding us for at least a few more years."

Lata Mangeshkar’s other siblings Hridaynath Mangeshkar and Usha Mangeshkar were also present at the occasion, which was conducted on Monday. Her photograph was unveiled by veteran star Vikram Gokhale. Also Read: ‘The Kashmir Files’: Lata Mangeshkar planned to sing for Vivek Agnihotri’s film, reveals director

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar, who was 92 years old at the time of her death, died due to multiple organ failure. After being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia, the renowned singer was hospitalised to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8th. Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan, and her husband and director Siddharth Roy Kapur were among those who attended her final rites in Shivaji Park on Sunday.

In a public funeral with full state honours, Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains were consigned to flames amid chanting of Vedic hymns and elaborate ceremonies performed by Hindu priests. The National Flag was carefully removed from Lata's body, folded ceremonially, and respectfully given over to Adinath Mangeshkar, Lata's nephew, who then passed it to the other grieving family members there. (With inputs from ANI)