As 'Veere Di Wedding' clocks a year, Sonam K Ahuja-Rhea Kapoor pen heartfelt note for the whole team with unseen poster

This day, last year Shashanka Ghosh's directorial Veere Di Wedding hit the screens and it became a talk of the town instantly. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam K Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles. It was loved thoroughly by the masses and even opened at Rs 10.42 crore and made an overall business of about Rs 80.27 crore. Veere Di Wedding was produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

As the film clocked one year of its release, Sonam took to her Instagram page and penned a heartfelt note. She shared two stills from the hit film with Kareena, Swara and Shikha with a caption stating, "One year since @vdwthefilm released. I’ve made life long friendships with these amazing women. Love you my veeres. Also @rheakapoor you broke the glass ceiling with a fucking hammer unapologetically. I love you and I’m so proud of you. Thank you @ektaravikapoor for being such a girl boss, you are an inspiration. @ghoshshashanka you always bring out the bestest in me.. can’t wait to do another amazing film with you. Love you all!"

Rhea also shared a never-seen-before poster of Veere Di Wedding and wrote, "Happy one year to my precious @vdwthefilm this is an outtake of the poster shoot that never made it. This film has taught me so much and changed my life. I love each and every person involved in the film and always will, can’t wait to force you all to get back on set! SOON! #veeresforlife HAPPY BIRTHDAY VEERE DI WEDDING!"

Check it out below:

This was Kareena's first film post the birth of her son Taimur Ali Khan. The film released a couple of weeks after Sonam's wedding with Anand S Ahuja.