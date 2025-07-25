As Saiyaara eyes Rs 200 crore at box office, insiders reveal Aditya Chopra is already calling Ahaan Panday.... at YRF, it has a Ranveer Singh connection

Ahaan Panday is winning hearts as Krish Kapoor in Saiyaara, but the one person who he has left most impressed with his commitment is none other than Aditya Chopra, who is already calling him the “new Ranveer Singh".

Everyone at Yash Raj Films (YRF) has been celebrating for the past few days, thanks to the roaring response to Saiyaara, which has also helped YRF to discover its newest superstar, Ahaan Panday. Industry insiders are now saying that Aditya Chopra, who heads YRF, is so impressed with Ahaan Panday's potential that he has already started to compare him with the former YRF protege, Ranveer Singh, who was launched by the production house in 2010 with Band Bajaa Baaraat, opposite Anushka Sharma.

Ahaan Panday impresses Aditya Chopra with his debut in Saiyaara

Ahaan Panday is winning hearts as Krish Kapoor in Saiyaara, but the one person who he has left most impressed with his commitment is none other than Aditya Chopra. As per a Deccan Chronicle report, a close friend of Aditya Chopra recently said, "The project Adi planned with Ahaan was delayed multiple times. Ahaan was contractually bound to Yash Raj Films. Adi offered to release Ahaan from the contract. However, Ahaan chose to stay and said, ‘No sir, I will wait as long as it takes,’ and he remained committed until Saiyaara materialised."

Will Ahaan Panda work on another project with Yash Raj Films after Saiyaara?

Aditya Chopra is said to be impressed by Ahaan Panday's loyalty and is reportedly planning his next project with him. "Ahaan is contracted for three films with Yash Raj Films. Even before Saiyaara’s release, he was getting significant offers from major production houses. After Saiyaara’s release, these offers have increased, yet Ahaan remains loyal to YRF," Aditya Chopra's close friend said.

Ahaan Panday is also being referred to as the “new Ranveer Singh" by Aditya Chopra at YRF, showing his trust in the debutant actor.

Has Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara entered the Rs 200 crore club?

Saiyaara opened with Rs 20.50 crore on Day 1, a milestone for a film starring two debutants. The film crossed Rs 100 crore in just four days, and is most likely to enter the Rs 200 crore club any day now.

