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As petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3, Prakash Raj digs old viral video of PM Narendra Modi, calls out 'lies' of 'habitual offender': 'Nehru should resign'

Prakash Raj nitpicking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his decisions will always go viral. At his latest dig, the actor called out 'lies' of PM Modi, and even took a sarcastic dig by mentioning Jawaharlal Nehru.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 15, 2026, 10:13 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

As petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3, Prakash Raj digs old viral video of PM Narendra Modi, calls out 'lies' of 'habitual offender': 'Nehru should resign'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prakash Raj
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"Aalochna loktantra ki aatma hai," this is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, and it emphasises the importance of criticism for a healthy democracy. However, whenever our PM's decision is scrutinized, the person who made it gets brutally trolled. Actor Prakash Raj is among the strong critics of PM Modi, who always nitpicks his decisions, speeches, and actions. Whenever he shares his thoughts via tweet, he gets mercilessly trolled. Netizens attack his mother, family, professional, and personal choices in the meanest manner. 

Viral video: Prakash Raj mocks PM Narendra Modi, recounts 'how he fooled nation', netizens brutally troll him: 'Barking Dogs never harm Elephant'

What is Prakash Raj's latest dig at PM Narendra Modi?

Amid the Rs 3 price hike of petrol and diesel, Prakash Raj shared an old speech of Narendra, in which he was self-praising the BJP, and credited people for choosing the right party to tackle inflation. The Tere Ishk Mein actor shared the video with the tweet, "How long will this country tolerate this habitual offender’s Lies #justasking." 

In another tweet, Prakash Raj took a satirical take on the current crisis of petrol-diesel price hike. He reshared Modi's 2012 tweet about petrol-diesel price hike. As BJP leaders mentioned, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was blamed several times in their speeches, blaming him for the current scenario. The Wanted actor did the same, and he wrote, "Nehru ji should resign immediately.. is what you mean #justasking."


Netizens blast Prakash Raj

This was expected. Prakash Raj's tweet, and he got bashed left-right-centre. A netizen wrote, "You can use public transport if the Rs 3 rise in petrol prices makes driving our car prohibitively expensive for you. Citizens aren't complaining? Urban naxals are only complaining." Another netizen wrote, "No hypocrites like you shut your mouth. Haryana was the first state to increase the price by Rs 5, then your mouth didn't open. When excise duty was reduced, your mouth was shut. Also, someday you should tell about the oil bonds issued by the UPA govt. If not, then shut your gutter mouth." 

Also read: Prakash Raj slams PM Narendra Modi, calls him 'backstabber' for 'rebranding corrupt politicians, rapists, murderers', netizens react

One of the netizens wrote, "Idiots like you talk without looking at the present statistic...Even a country like the UAE has increased the domestic fuel prices up to 8-10%....i wonder how a human can be so foolish like you." On the work front, Prakash Raj was last seen in Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha.

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