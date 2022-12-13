As Pathaan's Besharam Rang gets trolled, Vivek Agnihotri has THIS to say about Bollywood songs

File Photo

Director Vivek Agnihotri, who has been making headlines ever since his film The Kashmir Files released, has now compared Bollywood songs and Instagram Reels. His tweet managed to gain attention.

He tweeted, “First Insta reels used to look like bad copies of Bollywood songs. Now Bollywood songs look like bad copies of Insta reels.” Netizens reacted to his tweet, one of them wrote, “Heard of loyalty?? I guess u haven't. You obviously cannot be loyal to anyone or anything Jis Bollywood ko sar par bitha rakha tha... use aaj gaali? Jo apne kaam ka na ho sakaa... wo Kashmiri Pandito ka kya hoga? Is sab ke beech... doosra fattu.”

Now Bollywood songs look like bad copies of Insta reels. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 13, 2022

The second one said, “Haha... Absolute to the Point .. The Creator of Hate Story, Zid talking about Vulgarity ..Atleast he can compare new Bollywood songs with Insta reels.. His earlier movies were as good as a porn film.” The third person said, “First movies on political/social issues used to be made after checking facts.. but now movies on similar issue are made to spread hatred and fakiesm.” The fourth one said, “Your directed super flop movie "Chocolate" looked like bad copy of Hollywood movie "The usual Suspects" Neither Cheaply made another flop movie "Tashkent Files"

Another said, "Ssshhhhh!! Ye dekho (See this). #BesharamRang has done it for #Pathaan to escalate the craze and buzz to another level @iamsrk @yrf Congratulations for having a huge Chartbuster in your kitty."

However, there are people who agreed with Vivek Agnihotri, one of them wrote, “Bollywood hit formula is outdated. They don't want to learn. They will learn only after burning more money." The second one said, "Always spot on. Straight-up facts!"

Earlier, after Nadav Lapid called Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files a ‘shameful propaganda’, director Vivek Agnihotri claimed that he will quit filming. He also stated that he would be making The Kashmir Files Unreported.

While speaking to Aaj Tak, The Kashmir Files director said, “I am determined now and I am making an announcement… We have many stories, anecdotes, and truths from which we could have made 10 films instead of one. But we decided to make only one film. But now, I have decided that I will bring out the whole truth and its title will be The Kashmir Files Unreported. Aur yeh main isi saal ke andar andar leke aunga, yeh maine aaj drar nishchay karliya hai (I will bring it within this year, I am determined now)."