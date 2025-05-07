Jaya Prada, Shashi Kapoor, Govinda, Jeetendra, Rishi Kapoor's Sindoor clashed at the box office with Ashok Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Sridevi's Watan Ke Rakhwale in 1987. Both the films were among the highest-grossing films of the year.

In the wee hours on Wednesday, May 7, the Indian armed forces carried out precision military strikes at nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as part of the Operation Sindoor. The press release from Ministry of Defence stated, "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution. These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable."

As Operation Sindoor has been grabbing headlines, we take you back to the 1987 film of the same name Sindoor that conquered the box office 35 years ago. The drama movie featured Shashi Kapoor, Jaya Prada, Govinda and Neelam Kothari in the leading roles, while Jeetendra and Rishi Kapoor were seen in pivotal special appearances. Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Asrani and Aruna Irani also played supporting roles in the film.

Helmed by K. Ravi Shankar in his directorial debut, Sindoor was the remake of K. Rangaraj's 1984 Tamil film Unnai Naan Santhithen, which was headlined by Sivakumar, Sujatha, Suresh and Revathi. While the Tamil film had its music composed by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja, the iconic duo Laxmikant–Pyarelal were the music directors of the Hindi movie.

Sindoor was released in the cinemas on August 14, 1987, and clashed at the box office with Ashok Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Sridevi, Moushumi Chatterjee-starrer action thriller Watan Ke Rakhwale in the Independence Day weekend. Despite the clash, both movies were commercially successful and were among the highest-grossing films of 1987.

