As lockdown eases, here's how Disha Patani is prepping for Salman Khan's 'Radhe'

Disha Patani has also been following strenuous workout routines to be in her best shape for Radhe followed by Ek Villain 2 with Mohit Suri.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 22, 2020, 06:10 PM IST

Disha Patani is ready to get back to wor after every sector including the entertainment industry was on a halt owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Making the most of this time, Disha Patani has been at home, effectively by preparing for her upcoming schedule and fulfilling brand commitments.

A source close to Disha said, "Even during lockdown Disha was working, she’s been doing readings and preparing herself for when she will get back on the sets for the next shooting schedule for Radhe which will start sometime in October."

The source further added, "Apart from preparing for Radhe, Disha has already started shooting for brands and fulfilling commitments which were put on hold due to the pandemic and the lockdown and was also recently spotted shooting for one of her brands."

Disha has also been following strenuous workout routines to be in her best shape possible for Radhe followed by Ek Villain 2 reuniting with Malang director Mohit Suri. In other news, Disha's rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff finally unveiled his first song called Unbelievable, in collaboration with Pop-Culture outfit, Big Bang Music on Tuesday. 

Taking to his social media handle, Tiger released the song and shared, "And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me, this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here's presenting our humble effort #YouAreUnbelievable out now!"

Talking about the song and his foray into music, Tiger said, "I’ve always wanted to sing and dance to my own music, and I finally got the chance to do it. I’m so excited to kickstart this journey - there’s so much to learn and explore." 

