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As Kalki 2898 AD completes 2 years, netizens get furious on makers, slam them for 'no offiical update' on Kalki 2: 'We’ll get GTA 10 before Kalki 2'

Kalki 2898 AD has completed 2 years, and netizens are highly disappointed by the makers of the Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer. Read on to know why.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 09:16 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

As Kalki 2898 AD completes 2 years, netizens get furious on makers, slam them for 'no offiical update' on Kalki 2: 'We’ll get GTA 10 before Kalki 2'
A poster of Kalki 2898 AD (Image source: IMDb)
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Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD has completed 2 years. However, the netizens are miffed with the silence on Kalki 2. For the unversed, Kalki Part One ended on a massive cliffhanger, leaving audiences eagerly waiting for its sequel. However, it seems like the excitement has slowly turned into confusion as there has been no proper update from the makers regarding the sequel. No official announcements and only rumours making the rounds online, a few netizens even predicted whether the project has gone off track.

Fans express disappointment with Kalki 2 

On X, netizens are questioning the lack of a proper update from the team, with several wondering if the sequel is actually happening anytime soon. A user wrote, "Why is there no concrete update from the official handle for Kalki 2…sab hawe me lagrha hai ." Another fan expressed disappointment, saying, “Yaar, I really want to know what's up with Kalki? I was excited about it, but now the project has fallen apart totally, it seems… only news.. nothing is happening." A post read, "I’m genuinely confused now… Is Kalki 2 even happening anytime soon? The project seems to be up in the air." Another fan asked, "Guys, am I the only one feeling like Kalki 2 has completely gone off track?”

Kalki 2 became a joke for netizens

A user wrote, “Kalki 2 has spent more time in headlines than on the shooting floor.” Another user joked, "Waiting for Kalki 2 has become a franchise of its own." One meme compared the Kalki 2 wait by saying, "We’ll get GTA 10 before Kalki 2." A viral reaction read, "Kalki 2 is the new ‘coming soon’.”

Deepika's exit also miffed a few netizens 

Some fans have also criticised how Deepika Padukone walked out of the project.  A netizen wrote, "Bhai ye Kalki is just giving fake hopes..actors keep exiting since the script is not worth it, and creators are trying to put out fake things to keep it alive and whatnot.” One user wrote, "Without Queenie, the whole project has fallen apart like it never existed!"

About Kalki 2898 AD 

Released in 2024, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, blends Mahabharata mythology with a dystopian future. Made in the budget of Rs 600 crore, the film earned Rs 1100 crore worldwide and became the second-highest-grossing film of the year, trailing Pushpa 2: The Rule. 

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