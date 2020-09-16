As IPL fever grips nations, Shahid Kapoor shares throwback video playing cricket on 'Jersey' sets

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who has been treating his fans with some amazing monochrome selfies, recently took to Instagram to share a throwback video where he is seen practising cricket as preparation for his role the upcoming film, Jersey.

Shahid shared the video on Instagram, where he can be seen batting. The actor is all padded up and wearing a helmet, ready to take stance at the crease in black shorts and a white T-shirt.

In the background, people can be heard saying 'shot', when Shahid`s bat connects with a delivery.

"Can`t wait to get back. Missing my boys @rajivmehra1988 n @harshuln #jersey," he wrote alongside the clip.

In May, Shahid had put up a similar 'miss you' post for his Jersey team. Along with a photo of himself holding a bat and wearing a helmet, he wrote, "#Jersey sets. #imissyou."

Jersey is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit starring Nani of the same name. The film also features Shahid`s father Pankaj Kapur and actress Mrunal Thakur.

Earlier, the Udta Punjab actor treated his fans to some stunning monochromatic pictures. The Kabir Singh star posted on Instagram a picture in which he is showing-off his chocolate boy looks sporting a black vest and sunglasses while he looks handsome in a stubble that is highlighting his chiselled jawline. With the picture hitting the photo-sharing platform, celebrity followers including Preity Zinta and more than five lakh fans adored the post, while many left red heart, smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emojis.

Lately, the Padmaavat actor has been on a photo-sharing spree and has been treating fans with some of his stunning pics.

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor posted a picture of his workout place as he returned to basics to sweat it out. In the picture, the gymnastic rings were tied to a tree for a workout.