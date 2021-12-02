Juhi Chawla says Shah Rukh Khan scolds her during IPL matches, reveals what happens in KKR team meetings

Popular actress Juhi Chawla shared what happens when the Kolkata Knight Riders doesn't perform well in an Indian Premier League match in the recently released uncensored video from 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Juhi Chawla is the co-owner of the Kolkata-based team along with her husband Jay Mehta and the superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

She said that she believes if the three owners see the match together in the stands, KKR would perform well in its IPL match. Juhi added that if the team starts performing poorly, she starts praying intensely. "Shuru ho jaati hoon bhagwan ko yaad karna, mantra padhna. Sabke pair pad leti hoon main, Hanuman ji ko tak nahi chhodti. Gayatri mantra shuru ho jaati hun, Sab karti hoon main", she added.

Juhi added that while she is praying, the 'Fan' actor starts scolding her seeing his team's poor performance. “Idhar se Shah Rukh mujhe daantne lagte hain. ‘Bowling kaise kar raha hai, bowling should be according to the fielding. This is not right. I must call a team meeting.’ Mereko daant rahe hai. Main toh wahaan khadi hoon, mereko pata nahi kya karoon (Shah Rukh starts scolding me. ‘How is he bowling, bowling should be according to the fielding. This is not right. I must call a team meeting.’ He scolds me. I am just standing there, I don't know what to do),” she added.



Juhi added that Shah Rukh Khan calls for the team meeting if KKR doesn't perform well or loses the match. They go for the meeting anticipating that Shah Rukh would give an earful to the entire team, but nothing of that sort happens. "Wahaan par kya hota hai? Shah Rukh shuru ho jaate hai, idhar ki baatein, udhar ki baatein, iss match ki baatein, yeh mazedaar baatein, woh mazedaar baatein. Kisiko kuch nahi bolte. Just last mein, ‘Play well, haan.’ Meeting khatam (But what happens there? Shah Rukh starts chatting about random, fun things and doesn't say anything to anyone. He just says, ‘Play well,’ at the end and the meeting gets over),” she further added.

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan have acted in several films together such as 'Darr', 'Duplicate', 'Yes Boss', 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' and others.