As Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya turns 8, Sidharth Shukla-Alia Bhatt's video from hilarious interview resurfaces

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

There’s not even a single day when late actor Sidharth Shukla’s fans don’t remember him. They often share his throwback videos and photos on social media and keep him alive. Sidharth Shukla won hearts with his performance in several shows and films. He emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss season 13 after winning millions of hearts.

He was also seen in Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. On July 11, the film completed 8 years. On this occasion, fans shared throwback videos and photos when he was promoting the film with other team members. In one of the videos shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, he can be seen sitting with Alia Bhatt during a press conference.

A reporter asked Sidharth a question about how he is feeling as he is doing films now. Sidharth’s hilarious response to the reporter left everyone in splits. Alia Bhat couldn’t control herself, she started laughing.

Watch video:

Sidharth, who rose to fame following his win on 'Bigg Boss 3’ in 2019, died in September 2021 at the age of 40. Late actor Sidharth Shukla was/is/will be one of the most loved actors in the history of the Indian television industry. He managed to make a special place in the hearts of people when he was inside the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ house. He emerged as the winner of the controversial reality show. Netizens admired him for a number of reasons, one being his impactful words. He exactly knew what he was saying, even when he was fighting. From ‘Balika Vadhu’ to ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya’, Sidharth garnered immense fame, earned love and respect.

Sidharth Shukla had a strong personality, he was the man of his words. However, his tragic demise on September 2 due to cardiac arrest left an indelible mark on his admirers' hearts.