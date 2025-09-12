As Dulquer Salmaan-backed Lokah continues blockbuster run, actor postpones his period drama Kaantha, new release date...

The official statement from the makers read, "With the resounding success of Lokah, we want Chandra's rampage in the box office to keep soaring. Hence, we've pushed the release date of Kaantha and will be announcing the new release date soon."

Featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead roles, the Tamil language period thriller drama Kaantha was set to release in cinemas this Friday on September 12. The film is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and jointly produced by Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan under their banners Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films.

As Dulquer-backed Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is still ruling the box office, the makers have decided to postponed Kaantha. They shared a statement on their social media handles stating that the much-awaited movie will be "incredible cinematic journey", and its new release date will be announced soon.

Their statement read, "To our incredible audience, We've been truly moved by the love and support you've shown since the release of our teaser. It truly means the world to us, and pushes us to give you our very best. With the resounding success of 'Lokah', we want Chandra's rampage in the box office to keep soaring. We are putting together something equally special to take you on another incredible cinematic journey."

"Hence, we've pushed the release date of Kaantha and will be announcing the new release date soon. Until then, thank you once again for standing by us. We can't wait to see you at the cinemas soon. With love and gratitude, Team Kaantha", the statement concluded. The teaser of Kaantha was released on July 28, coinciding with Salmaan's 42nd birthday.

The film's official synopsis reads, "Set in the 1950s, in Madras, the film revolves around the legendary director Ayya and his strained friendship with Chandran, a movie star he helped establish. When Chandran renames a female-focused film production that was previously called 'Shaantha' to suit his own image, 'Kaantha,' the story takes a different direction."

