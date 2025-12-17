'Yeh Dholakpur ki Chutki...': As Dhurandhar smashes records, Alia Bhatt gets brutally trolled for Alpha: 'No one is interested in...'

On one side, Dhurandhar has grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide. On the other side, netizens are expressing their anger on YRF Spy Universe, and their next instalment - Alpha.

Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna-starrer Dhurandhar has changed the espionage spy thriller genre forever. The blockbuster run of Aditya Dhar's directorial has become the biggest threat to Yash Raj Films. Until Dhurandhar, YRF Spy Universe enjoyed an unsaid monopoly in the genre. After a blockbuster start with Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, the franchise disappointed with sub-standard Tiger 3 and disaster War 2, leaving the moviegoers miffed. With Ranveer's latest blockbuster, the audience found a new hope, and they've given up on YRF.

The audience expresses anger at Alia Bhatt and her film Alpha

The next instalment from Aditya Chopra's production house is Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-starrer Alpha. However, it seems like netizens aren't interested in this film. For the past few days, Alia Bhatt has been getting brutally trolled, with users expressing their anger on YRF's 'superficial, over-the-top' movies with a mundane, predictable storyline. Several cybercitizens took their frustration to X and mercilessly mocked Alia. "This Dholakpur ki Chutki will do action in Flopha? Now I understand why Alpha got postponed," wrote a netizen.

Another netizen wrote, "Alpha will die its natural death." One of the netizens wrote, "Well, YRFspyuniverse deserves every bit of trolling. Asli propaganda movie toh yehi banate rahe hain, hope not anymore." An internet user wrote, "The movie hasn’t been released yet…But the trolls have already booked FDFS."

Alpha will be released a month after Dhurandhar 2

Alpha was originally scheduled for a December 2025 release, but after the debacle of War 2, Alia, Sharvari-starrer got postponed to April 17, 2026. However, on March 19, 2026, Dhurandhar Part 2 is scheduled to release. With this, Alpha won't be able to escape from the unwanted comparisons and merciless trolling.

About YRF Spy Universe

YRF Spy Universe came into existence after 2019's War. However, the first instalment in the universe was Ek Tha Tiger (2012), followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), and War 2 (2025). Alpha will be the make-or-break film for the film universe.