BOLLYWOOD

As Dhurandhar crosses Rs 500 crore, Pakistan Government announces THIS film to beat 'negative propoganda' of Ranveer Singh-starrer, netizens react

Dhurandhar has certainly affected the geopolitics of Pakistan. Thus, 10 days after the release of Ranveer Singh-starrer, Pakistani politician Sharjeel Inam Memon announced Mera Layari.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 15, 2025, 12:41 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

As Dhurandhar crosses Rs 500 crore, Pakistan Government announces THIS film to beat 'negative propoganda' of Ranveer Singh-starrer, netizens react
Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar, Mera Layari poster
Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna-starrer Dhurandhar has created a typhoon no one expected. As the film crossed Rs 500 crore worldwide, the Pakistan government announced a film to hit back at 'propaganda' spread by Aditya Dhar and team. Sharjeel Inam Memon, a Pakistani politician from Sindh associated with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), took to X (formerly Twitter) and put out the movie posters of Mera Layari. As Memon tweeted, the film is a reply to 'lies' spread by Dhurandhar, bringing out the true portrayal of Lyari. For the unversed, in Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna played Rehman Dakait, the dreaded, ruthless gangster of Lyari, who possesses a great influence on Karachi. 

Mera Layari will bring the true face of Lyrari: Sharjeel Inam Memon

Sharjeel on X dropped two posters of Mera Layari and tweeted, "Indian movie Dhurandhar is yet another example of negative propaganda by the Indian film industry against Pakistan, especially targeting Lyari. Lyari is not violence—it is culture, peace, talent, and resilience. Next month, Mera Lyari will release, showing the true face of Lyari: peace, prosperity, and pride." According to Sharjeel, Mera Layari will be released in January 2026. 

Check out the announcement

image

Netizens reacted to Mera Layari's announcement

Soon after the announcement, netizens dropped their reaction, with many joking about the same. "Your corrupt government also played an impactful role in creating projects like #Dhurandhar . Rehman Dacait was supported by PPP Leadership, and everyone was aware of that. PPP got elected from Lyari for decades. What’s presented in the film was a bit of exaggeration, but it’s not the place of saints," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Dhurandar have a brilliant topic to expose PPP and People Aman committee criminal activities in Karachi, but they failed. It seems they just want to show the real face of PPP that they always back criminal activities in Karachi but did not a justice with the crime of Rahman Dakat and PAC." One of the netizens wrote, "Just wait, more are coming, don't start crying." Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge will be released in cinemas on March 19, 2026.

