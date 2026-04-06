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As Dhurandhar 2 crosses Rs 1600 crore worldwide, Sanjay Dutt's next film, Aakhri Sawal, gets preponed

Aakhri Sawal was originally scheduled to release on May 15. But now, the film has been postponed for a week.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 06, 2026, 08:00 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

As Dhurandhar 2 crosses Rs 1600 crore worldwide, Sanjay Dutt's next film, Aakhri Sawal, gets preponed
Sanjay Dutt in Aakhri Sawaal
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Sanjay Dutt is currently enjoying the stupendous success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. As the Ranveer Singh-starrer grossed over Rs 1600 crore worldwide, Dutt's next film, Aakhri Sawal, is indeed one of the anticipated films Baba's fans are looking forward to. After igniting the conversation with its teaser on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the film has been preponed. The makers announced the update through their social media, confirming that the film will be arriving a week earlier than its original schedule date. 

New release date of Aakhri Sawal

Aakhri Sawal was originally scheduled for May 15. But now, the film will be released on May 8, 2026. Reportedly, Aakhri Sawal has generated significant buzz and chatter; the makers have decided to bring this intense tale to theatres a bit earlier. 

What is Aakhri Sawal about?

Aakhri Sawal aims to unveil layers of a hidden story that touches upon the story of the RSS. It also raises significant questions that will unfold on the big screen. Fearless, direct, and conversational, the teaser ignites an intense debate that is sure to create a stir upon the film’s release.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, he made his directorial debut with the Marathi-language drama Picasso in 2021, winning a Special Mention at the 67th National Film Awards. He has consistently delivered remarkable films in both Marathi and Hindi. Some of his works include Deja Vu, Prem Pratha Dhumshan, Piccolo, and the short film Virtual Reality. Aakhri Sawal is produced under the banners of Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures

Aakhri Sawal is directed by National Award–winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang. Presented by Nikhil Nanda, the film is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, and co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand. The story, screenplay, and dialogue are written by Utkarsh Naithani. The film is set to release in cinemas on May 8, 2026.

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