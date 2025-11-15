FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
As Dharmendra's health improves, here's how Hema Malini and his family are planning to celebrate his 90th birthday on...

For those who are unaware, Dharmendra is all set to celebrate his milestone 90th birthday on December 8. Esha Deol also celebrated her birthday on November 2, but could not celebrate it at the time, waiting for her dear father to recover.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 04:11 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who was admitted to the ICU earlier this week, was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital and is now said to be recovering at home. Amid constant speculation about the actor's health, a new report from Bollywood Hungama is now claiming that because the superstar's health is improving, his family, including his wife Hema Malini, is planning to celebrate his 90th birthday in December with pomp and show. A source close to the family was quoted as saying, "If God is willing, we will be celebrating two birthdays next month — Dharamji’s and Esha’s." 

How will Dharmendra celebrate his 90th birthday next month? 

For those who are unaware, Dharmendra is all set to celebrate his milestone 90th birthday on December 8. Esha Deol also celebrated her birthday on November 2, but could not celebrate it at the time, waiting for her dear father to recover. 

Now that things are looking to settle down, it's being reported that both Dharmendra and Esha Deol will celebrate their birthday together next month. 

How is Dharmendra's health now? 

Dharmendra was admitted for medical observation and moved to the ICU on November 10. His wife, Hema Malini, and daughter, Esha Deol, shared that he was stable and on the road to recovery. After spending a few days in the hospital, Dharmendra was discharged and is now said to be recovering well at home, surrounded by friends and family.

