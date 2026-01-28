As Border 2 races to Rs 300 crore, Bhushan Kumar confirms Border 3 with JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta

Amid the blockbuster run of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Border 2, Bhushan Kumar confirmed Border 3 with JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

Sunny Deol with his paltan in Border 2 has already set the box office on fire, and amid the blockbuster run, producers confirmed Border 3. Yes, the record-breaking collections of Border 2 over its extended weekend have motivated T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar to continue the legacy with the Duttas. Recently, in an interview, Bhushan confirmed Border 3 with JP Dutta and his daughter, Nidhi Dutta.

JP Dutta and Bhushan Kumar to collaborate with Border 3

Following the phenomenal response to Border 2, which has made a remarkable mark at the box office with an exceptional opening weekend, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series expressed his excitement about the future of the franchise. The film’s strong audience reception and critical acclaim underscore the enduring appeal of the Border franchise, and T-Series is thrilled to continue building on this momentum.

In the conversation, producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed that when Border 3 takes shape, it will be produced in collaboration with JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta’s JP Films. Bringing together T-Series’ production expertise and the Duttas’ vision and storytelling, which have captivated another generation of audiences with the right sentiment. The Border franchise will continue to honour stories of the Indian Armed Forces. However, the director of Border 3 has not been announced yet.

Border 2 and its fantastic weekend

Released in cinemas on January 23, Border 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office. On Friday, the movie debuted with Rs 30 crore, followed by Rs 36.50 crore on Saturday, Rs 54.50 crore on Sunday, and on Monday (Republic Day), Border 2 set a new record by earning Rs 59 crore. On Tuesday, Border 2 earned Rs 19.50 crore, taking the domestic net collection Rs 196.50 crore. When it comes to worldwide collection, till Sunday, it's grossed Rs 247 crore, and with Tuesday's domestic collection, the film has earned Rs 266 crore. The film is expected to gross Rs 300 crore worldwide by the end of its first week.