Viral video: As Awarapan 2 crosses 50 crore in 2 days, Emraan Hashmi drops MAJOR HINT of Awarapan 3: 'We hope you...'

Awarapan 2 is causing mayhem at cinemas, which has ultimately encouraged the makers to make another instalment. Emraan Hashmi himself hinted at Awarapan 3, and it left the fans thrilled.

Emraan Hashmi is back with Awarapan 2. The film is turning out to be the biggest surprise hit of 2026. With a giant opening of Rs 23 crore, the film has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Awarapan (2007). Amid the blockbuster run, Emraan has hinted that the saga of Shivam Pandit won't be limited to Part 2. Yes, on Friday evening, Emraan, along with Disha, visited a packed cinema hall. While interacting with the fans, Emraan thanked them for the love and acceptance they have showered on their project. Before leaving the theatre, Emraan said something that was received with a loud cheer, a major hint about Part 3.

What did Emraan say to his fans?

In a viral video from the cinema visit, Emraan interacted with the audience members and said, "Thank you for liking the film. Umeed yehi hai ki aapko film pasand aayegi. And yes, hopefully, Awarapan 3." The audience hooted with excitement, and the actor passed the microphone to Disha Patani. Emraan, along with the makers, is glad with the response, which makes Awarapan 3 an absolute certainty for the makers.

Here's the viral video of Emraan Hashmi about Awarapan 3

Awarapan 2 box office update

As per Sacnilk, by Saturday evening, Awarapan 2 has earned Rs 19.51 crore, taking the domestic net collection to Rs 41.51 crore, and India gross collections to Rs 49.42 crore. By Saturday, the film will officially cross the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide, and by Sunday, the movie is expected to earn between Rs 75-80 crore worldwide.

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About Awarapan 2

Led by Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani, Awarapan 2 is the direct sequel to the 2007 cult Awarapan. This movie is directed by Nitin Kakkar, and it also stars Shabana Azmi and Puran Gabbi as the antagonists. Awarapan 2 was released in cinemas on August 14, clashing directly with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947. However, Emraan Hashmi is enjoying dominance at the box office, and Awarapan 2 continues to remain unaffected by the clash.