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As Assam battles floods, Salman Khan's Being Human steps in to help victims with food, medicines: Report

Salman Khan has reportedly launched a phased relief campaign through his NGO, Being Human, to help people affected by the devastating floods in Assam.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 01:47 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

As Assam battles floods, Salman Khan's Being Human steps in to help victims with food, medicines: Report
Image credit: Instagram
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Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly stepped forward to support people affected by the devastating floods in Assam. The actor has quietly started a relief campaign through his NGO, Being Human, in association with one of his fan clubs in the state.

According to a report by India Today, the relief drive has been planned in different phases, beginning with the distribution of food and essential supplies to flood-affected families. Salman has not publicly announced the initiative.

Salman Khan's relief campaign begins

As part of the first phase, volunteers have started distributing ready-to-eat food packets and other essential items in the flood-hit areas.

The report states that the next phase of the campaign will focus on providing ration kits and helping rebuild schools and hospitals damaged by the floods. The team also plans to distribute medicines, clean drinking water, sanitary napkins and mosquito repellent spray to those in need.

While several celebrities, including Bhumi Pednekar and Adil Hussain, have raised awareness about the flood situation on social media, Salman is reportedly among the few Bollywood actors involved in on-ground relief efforts in the state.

Assam flood situation

The floods have caused widespread destruction across Assam, affecting lakhs of people in several districts. According to a Hindustan Times report, more than 600 villages have been flooded and the death toll has reached 68.

However, authorities shared a positive update on Tuesday, saying that the number of affected people has come down as floodwaters have started receding in several areas.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 4,45,495 people across Sivasagar, Golaghat, Charaideo, Jorhat, Nagaon and Kamrup Metropolitan districts remain affected. The number had crossed five lakh until Sunday.

ASDMA data also showed that 631 villages in 21 revenue circles were still under floodwater on Monday evening. Charaideo remains the worst-hit district with around 1.88 lakh affected people, followed by Sivasagar with nearly 1.44 lakh.

Heavy damage to agriculture and homes

The floods have also badly affected farming and livestock across the state.

According to official figures, around 37,139 hectares of cultivated land remain submerged. More than 2.56 lakh animals have been affected, while over 26,000 animals have reportedly been swept away in the floods.

The disaster has damaged roads in districts including Jorhat, Sivasagar and Charaideo. Housing has also suffered major losses, with 171 homes completely destroyed and another 4,667 partially damaged.

Several schools in Sivasagar and Jorhat have also been flooded, disrupting classes. Among the rivers, the Dhansiri (South) continues to flow above the danger level at Numaligarh, although no river has crossed the Highest Flood Level (HFL), according to the latest update.

The report is based on information published by India Today and official data released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

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