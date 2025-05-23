As Aishwarya Rai continues to make India proud at the Cannes Film Festival, an old tweet of her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, resurfaced, leaving netizens in awe of them.

From last year, there have been reports about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's alleged separation. However, she gave a befitting reply to naysayers with her first appearance at Cannes 2025, flaunting sindoor. At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the spotlight once again with a stunning couture outfit. As photos of her breathtaking look made waves online, fans brought back a sweet memory—a tweet her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, posted ten years ago, expressing his admiration for her beauty on the Cannes red carpet. The throwback added a touch of romance and nostalgia to her appearance this year.

The excitement over her stunning looks led fans to dig up Abhishek’s tweet from May 21, 2014. After seeing Aishwarya in a dazzling gold Roberto Cavalli gown back then, he wrote, “Almost 52hrs without sleep! Eyes shutting… and the Mrs. Shows up looking like this!! Ok.. Eyes wide open now!”

The old tweet quickly went viral, reminding people of the love and admiration Abhishek has always shown for Aishwarya. Fans reacted with warmth and nostalgia, celebrating not just her fashion but the lasting charm of Bollywood’s beloved couple.

This year, Aishwarya wore a one-of-a-kind gown designed by Gaurav Gupta, called “Heiress of Clam.” The gown combined elements of Indian culture with a cosmic theme. It featured flowing shapes and was decorated with shades of silver, gold, charcoal, and black, all sparkling with tiny glass crystals that reflected the light beautifully.

The standout feature was a handcrafted Banarasi brocade cape, made in Varanasi. It was embroidered with a Sanskrit verse from the Bhagavad Gita, adding a spiritual and traditional touch to the futuristic design. Earlier during the festival, Aishwarya also wore a striking white and gold outfit, with sindhoor on her forehead, honouring her Indian roots and married life. On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the Ponniyin Selvan film series. Abhishek, on the other hand, was seen in the film Be Happy.