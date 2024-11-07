Ananya Panday reacts to Abhishek Bachchan's I Want To Talk trailer.

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to entertain fans in Shoojit Sircar’s next directorial titled I Want To Talk. Since the film trailer was released, fans have been awaiting Aishwarya Rai's reaction. While Aishwarya maintains her silence on the film's trailer, Ananya Panday has shared her views on the same.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ananya Panday shared the trailer and wrote, “Heartbreaking and heartwarming at the same time. Shoojit Sircar and Abhishek Bachchan, can’t wait to watch this." Ayushmann Khurrana also praised the trailer and wrote, “Expect Something Special if it’s dada." Earlier, Vicky Kaushal also penned a note on Instagram which read, "Classic Shooji Da…raw, beautiful and blissful! Can’t wait to watch it this 22nd Nov :)."

On the trailer launch of the film, Amitabh Bachchan visited a temple to pray for his son's next film. Sharing about it in his blog, the superstar wrote, "A day filled with religious divinity, prayer and seeking the blessings of the Almighty. Visits to the temples of Siddhivinayak .. Babulnath and the immense sense of belonging after .. Belief .. May there be peace and love ever."

Talking about the film, Shoojit praised Abhishek and told PTI, “It’s a very simple observation of life with a little smile. When I watch the film, its post-production, it brings a smile. And, I can guarantee that it is one of the finest of Abhishek Bachchan films. We always wanted to work together but we were not getting the right kind of script."

Apart from I Want To Talk, Abhishek Bachchan also has Sujoy Ghosh's King in the pipeline. The action thriller also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhay Verma in the key roles. Abhishek is going to play the villain in the movie which is currently under production. Talking about the film superstar said, "Agli picture mai Pan world hi advertise karunga. As you said, I am taking India to places which was impossible. My fans are the people who have taken me where I thought it wasn't possible. The idea will always be this – Hum koi film aisi hi banaayen, language is no longer a barrier now with OTT."

