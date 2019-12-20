'As a person, may not agree with certain things and way Preeti was in film': Kiara Advani on her 'Kabir Singh' character

Kiara Advani became a part of one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019. Yes, we are talking about Kabir Singh in which she played the role of Preeti opposite Shahid Kapoor. Despite being a blockbuster, the film received a lot of flak for allegedly showing toxic masculinity and for being a misogynist in nature. Now finally Kiara was asked about her views as she was a part of the film and the whole criticism.

When quizzed about Kabir Singh being a blockbuster and the criticism it received, Kiara stated, "Kabir Singh has been a game-changer for me. But, I cannot forget the project that I did for a digital platform in 2018. With that, the audience took notice of me as an actor. Filmmakers wanted to work with me after seeing my performance. This year, Kabir Singh happened and won me a place in the hearts of the audience. We were recently promoting our song Chandigarh Mein from Good Newwz in Chandigarh, Akshay sir and I were a part of this concert with 8,000 people in attendance. The minute we walked up to the stage, the crowd started screaming, ‘Preeti, Preeti’, and I froze! That was the first time I felt it that this is something new, different and special. It had never happened before. So, I consider both these projects as the turning points in my career."

She went on to say, "Yes, there is a section of the audience that got impacted in a different way. I think it is fair, as everyone has their own opinion. It is good that people came out and spoke how they felt after watching the film. Personally, I have two views, one is as an actor and the other, as a person. As an actor, I played a part where I had to live the life of a character called Preeti. It was challenging for me to enter the world of Preeti — live, behave and react as she did. As a person, I may not agree with certain things and the way Preeti was in the film."