Bollywood

'As a father, it is my duty to make a film for him': Sanjay Khan on relaunching son Zayed Khan

Zayed comes from a film background as his sister Sussanne Khan too was married to actor Hrithik Roshan previously.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2020, 02:36 PM IST

Bollywood actor Zayed Khan who played the notorious younger brother to Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na is all set to make an acting comeback as his father Sanjay Khan has taken it upon himself to relaunch him. Reports state that Sanjay is planning a biopic on 1947 India-Pakistan war hero Brigadier Mohammad Usman with his son in the titular role.

Talking about directing Zayed for the first time, Sanjay said, "He is one of the most handsome actors in the film industry. As a father, I must make a film for him. The audience will rediscover him in the movie." Sanjay further added, "I am working hard on the script because I want to make it as authentic as possible. I want to depict the Indian Army’s bravery, and how they fought despite not being armed with sufficient artillery and equipment."

Zayed comes from a film background as his sister Sussanne Khan too was married to actor Hrithik Roshan previously. His uncle Feroz Khan continued his career in films until he died in 2009. A few years ago, Zayed had told Hindustan Times, "Isn’t everybody nepotistic? Hasn’t everybody coming up [in this industry] used their influence to help their loved ones or keep their loved ones in a better position? It is merely human nature. Let’s not blow things out of proportion. We’re a free enterprise. It’s survival of the fittest. Nepotism is a new word that has fascinated everybody. Buckle up, dust yourself off, and move forward."

Zayed made his film debut with Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne in 2003 and went on to deliver quite a few successful films such as Dus and Anjaana Anjaani. The actor was last seen on TV show Haasil, which also starred Vatsal Seth and Nikita Dutta. On the other hand, his father Sanjay is not just known as an actor but a director as well. His TV shows Sword of Tipu Sultan and Jai Hanuman are two of his most successful directorial ventures. He has delivered many hit films as an actor too, such as Dus Lakh, Ek Phool Do Mali, Intaqam, Dhund, Mela (1971), and Nagin (1976).

 

